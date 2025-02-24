Lumberjacks Add Colten St. Clair to Coaching Staff

February 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - On Monday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced that Colten St. Clair has been hired to the coaching staff as the Associate Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

St. Clair was most recently the head coach of the Omaha Lancers, where he recorded a 6-10-2 record from October 9th through December 2nd.

Previously in the USHL, St. Clair was the Associate Head Coach for the Sioux City Musketeers from 2021-2023 and won a Clark Cup Championship in 2022. In between his stints in the USHL, St. Clair was the head coach of the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL, where he led the team to a spot in the 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs with a regular-season record of 30-25-2-3.

As a player, St. Clair has experience in both the USHL and NCAA Division I Hockey. In the USHL, he was a three-year member of the Fargo Force, where he played 151 games before jumping to the NCAA and the NCHC at the University of North Dakota.

St. Clair spent 5 years at North Dakota as a member of the Fighting Hawks between 2011-2016. An NCAA National Champion in 2016, St. Clair was also a 2x NCHC champion and a WCHA champion.

"We are excited to add Colten to our coaching staff. He brings experience and will provide a depth of knowledge to our program." Said Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe. "The opportunity came up to add Colten to our staff for the rest of the year and we couldn't pass up the opportunity. Welcome to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Colten!" He finished.

St. Clair will join the team this week ahead of its weekend series against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday and Saturday night. Get your tickets to catch St. Clair's Muskegon debut by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com or the box office inside the VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center on game day.

