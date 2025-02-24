Compton Named League's Defenseman of the Week Once Again

February 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Dylan Compton is the United States Hockey League's Defenseman of the Week for the second time this month and fourth time during the 2024/25 season, the USHL announced on Monday.

He set the tone just 17 seconds into last Friday's win versus the Chicago Steel, scoring the first Waterloo Black Hawks goal during a two-game weekend. The Hawks went on to a 4-1 win. Then Waterloo defeated the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-2 on Saturday. Compton totaled three points (one goal, two assists) across the two games.

Compton's goal versus Chicago was his third of the season. As Teddy Townsend raced through the neutral zone, Compton joined him on an odd-man rush, slipping Townsend's pass inside the post. The Hawks would lead for the remainder of the night. Later in the game, Compton returned to his more familiar role as a setup man, creating Brendan McMorrow's third period power play score. Compton was deep in the left corner and wired a pass from there, finding McMorrow in the slot. The conversion gave the Hawks their largest lead of the night.

On Saturday, Compton set up another power play goal. He slid a pass to Hunter Ramos, and the forward snapped in a low shot from the left circle. That game-tying goal was crucial; it brought Waterloo back from an early 2-0 deficit and was the second of five unanswered for the Hawks. During the weekend, Waterloo converted three-of-five power plays, with Compton delivering the primary assist on two of those goals.

The three-point weekend moved Compton back into a tie for Waterloo's scoring lead. At 34 points (three goals, 31 assists), the Victoria, British Columbia, native shares top scoring honors with Townsend and Kaeden Hawkins. Compton and Townsend tied as Waterloo's leading scorers during February, with seven points apiece across eight games. On a leaguewide basis, Compton's 31 assists tie for third in the USHL, and with 18 on the power play, he is second in that scoring subset. When comparing exclusively among other defenseman, only the Green Bay Gamblers' Lukas Peterson has accounted for more points (38).

Compton has been a prolific pick as the USHL's Defenseman of the Week. Prior to today, he also earned the honor two weeks ago on February 10th. He was previously recognized on September 30th and December 30th.

Compton is committed to Northeastern University.

The other USHL Players of the Week named today are both members of the Madison Capitols: forward Finn Brink and goaltender Caleb Heil.

