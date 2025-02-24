Idzan Commits to Wisconsin

February 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln Stars forward Bruno Idzan has announced his commitment to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin, an NCAA Division I program in the Big 10 Conference.

Idzan, 19, has burst onto the scene since joining the Stars in mid-December, recording points in 15 of his first 21 games with Lincoln. The Zagreb, Croatia native is already eighth on the team with 28 points (13+16) despite playing at least 20 fewer games than the players above him. Idzan has recorded two different three-game goal scoring streaks and has 11 multi-point games. He was previously named USHL Forward of the Week Jan. 27-Feb. 2 after an 8-point weekend.

"I started talking to them after about 10 games (with Lincoln) and they showed great interest in me," Idzan said. I went there for a visit and really liked it. They showed a lot of interest in me and the people and facilities there are amazing. The opportunity to go to the next level with their history was a big draw."

Wisconsin is a historic NCAA hockey program with six national championships, two runners-up finishes and 11 Frozen Four appearances. Wisconsin alums to make it to the NHL include Chris Chelios, Mike Richter, Dany Heatley, Ryan Suter, Curtis Joseph, Brian Rafalski, Joe Pavelski and Ryan McDonagh. Wisconsin has won four conference regular-season championship and 13 conference tournament titles.

The Badgers are led by Mike Hastings, who is in his second season as head coach. He is a three-time winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as NCAA coach of the year. Hastings previously head coached Minnesota State to eight NCAA Tournaments and an NCAA Championship Game appearance in 2022. Hastings led the Omaha Lancers for 14 seasons from 1994-2008, winning three Clark Cups and three Anderson Cups. His coaching staff includes former Stars goaltender Kevin Murdock, who has played the second-most games between the pipes in franchise history (102).

"We're really excited to announce Bruno's commitment to the University of Wisconsin," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "I think it's a good fit academically and athletically for him. Coach Hastings and his staff have a great track record of producing National Hockey League players and that's the goal that Bruno has as a hockey player. In the mean time, getting a great education from a great university is first and foremost. Being able to play in the Big 10 against some of the best competition in the country is a no-brainer. I think for him, his choice was a great one and we're excited fro the Wisconsin staff to get a great player and an ever better person."

Idzan and the Stars are on the road this weekend to face the Fargo Force Friday and Saturday. Buffalo Wild Wings at 1328 P Street in downtown Lincoln is hosting a watch party for Friday's game. Puckdrop is 7:05 on Friday and 6:05 on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.