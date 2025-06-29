Two RoughRiders Selected in the 2025 NHL Draft

June 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The RoughRiders are extremely proud to announce that two players with ties to the RoughRiders organization heard their names called during the 2025 NHL Draft, held in Los Angeles.

The first RoughRider selected was defenseman Zack Sharp, who was drafted in the 4th round by the San Jose Sharks with the 124th overall pick. Sharp recently completed his freshman season with the Western Michigan Broncos, where he was part of the Broncos' 2025 NCAA National Championship team.

"Congratulations to Zack and his family," said RoughRiders Head Coach Mark Carlson. "Zack has put in an incredible amount of work over the years, and it's great to see his dedication and hard work pay off with the honor of being drafted by the San Jose Sharks. He has truly earned it, and we're excited to see what the future holds for him."

The second RoughRider selected was defenseman Max Vig, chosen by the Montreal Canadiens with the 209th overall pick. Vig, who served as an assistant captain for the RoughRiders during the 2024-25 season, will be heading to Minnesota to play for the Bemidji State Beavers.

"Max made remarkable strides throughout this past season," Carlson continued. "His growth both on and off the ice was impressive, and earning the honor of being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens is a testament to his commitment and perseverance. We're proud of Max and can't wait to watch him continue his journey."

Ridertown could not be more proud, as both Zack and Max have truly earned and deserved the honor of being selected in the NHL Draft.

The 2025-26 RoughRiders regular-season schedule was announced earlier this month. Season ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are still available. Theme nights and giveaways will be announced next month, prior to single-game tickets being made available for purchase.

Group tickets and group seating will go on sale soon. It's not too soon to start planning corporate gatherings and celebrations. For more information, contact Tammy at tcarlson@roughridershockey.com or call 319-247-0340.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.