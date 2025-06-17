Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Name Jared Bussard as Assistant Coach

June 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce the addition of Jared Bussard to the coaching staff as Assistant Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

A native of Berlin, Pennsylvania, Bussard joins the RoughRiders after serving as an Assistant Coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers. He previously worked as a Player Development Coach for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and serves as the On-Ice Lead and Assistant Instructor for NAR Hockey, where he trains players ranging from Peewee AAA athletes to NHL prospects. His background also includes roles as Assistant Coach for Video and Skills, and as Recruiting Coordinator at Trine University, an NCAA Division III program.

"It is an absolute honor to be joining the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization," said Bussard. "I would like to thank the Sdao Family, Carlson Family, and the rest of the organization for granting me this opportunity. I want to thank God for the continued blessings and guidance, and also my family, mentors, and friends for their ongoing support along the way."

"I've been fortunate enough to work alongside former RoughRiders throughout my career, and those relationships have only deepened my admiration and appreciation for the RoughRiders family. I am excited and incredibly grateful to be joining this family and can't wait to get started."

Head Coach Mark Carlson echoed that enthusiasm, noting, "I'm excited to welcome Jared to the RoughRiders family. Jared has worked very hard over the years, coaching at a variety of levels. These experiences have helped him develop into a well-rounded coach who will impact our players and team in many ways on and off the ice."

Please join us in welcoming Jared Bussard to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders family.







