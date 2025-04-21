Special Teams Play Dooms Phantoms in 6-2 Game 2 Loss

April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms forward Kade Stengrim on the puck

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms surrendered three power play goals, two four-on-four goals, and an empty netter to the Muskegon Lumberjacks Sunday night at the Covelli Center as they dropped Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the score of 6-2.

Youngstown opened the scoring 5:18 into the game when Brecken Smith put home the rebound of Kade Stengrim 's shot, the pair working the "pass off pads" play to perfection. Muskegon, however, cashed in a pair of power play goals, courtesy of David Deputy at 7:32 and Tynan Lawrence at 16:00 to grab a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

The second period started at 4-on-4, and Muskegon used the open ice to their advantage when David Deputy burst past the Phantom defense, cut across the net mouth, and tucked his second goal of the game behind Melvin Strahl (17 saves). Youngstown answered back just after the halfway point of regulation when Luke Osburn 's wrister from the high slot found its way past a screened Stephen Peck (28 saves) to get the Phantoms back within a goal at 3-2. The Lumberjacks, though, took advantage of a late period power play and scored in the final minute when Jack Galanek 's wrister from the top of the left circle found its way to the twine with just 38.2 seconds left in the middle frame.

Muskegon took advantage of another four-on-four situation just before the halfway mark of the third period when Deputy tripped a Phantom in the neutral zone and broke down ice, creating a 2-on-1 rush that ended with Jack Crist tapping the puck behind Strahl at 9:40. Strahl went to the bench at 15:18 as Youngstown tried to mount a comeback, but Tynan Lawrence scored on the empty net at 16:04 to put the game away.

The two teams will travel to Muskegon on Sunday night to prepare for Game 3, which will start Tuesday at 7:10pm at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon.

