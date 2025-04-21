Ride the Musketeers Playoff Fan Bus to Lincoln on Saturday

April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Catch our Security National Bank Playoff Fan Bus this Saturday when we travel to Lincoln to take on the Stars in Game Two of the Western Conference Semi's. Here's what you need to know about the trip:

$33 per person: This gets you a ticket to the game in Lincoln as well as the trip to and from Sioux City to Lincoln and back. There will be a cooler of water provided on the bus.

We need a minimum of 40 people signed up to make this bus happen and we need those sign ups by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 18th. We will not accept any walk ups.

We will collect a payment method from you during registration, but we will charge your card AFTER the bus has run

Departure from the Tyson Events Center is at 2:30 pm on Saturday, April 19th. Puck drop in Lincoln is at 6:05 pm.

Anyone who is younger than 18 years old needs to be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

SIGN UP by calling the Musketeers at (712) 252-2116

Hope to see you all on Saturday for the Security National Bank Musketeers Playoff Fan Bus!

