Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols in Game 3 on Monday

April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints (41-18-1-2) visit the No. 3 Madison Capitols (39-17-5-1) in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday night with the series tied at one.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Leveled Up

The Fighting Saints scored four goals in the second period to open up a lead on their way to a 6-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday. Dubuque leveled the series at one with six different goal scorers in the win.

Dubuque scored the final six goals of the game after a Madison goal by Ryker Lee in the first two minutes of the game. Michael Barron's penalty-shot goal tied the game late in the first, setting up the prolific second period for Dubuque.

2. Powerful Period

Of the four second-period goals by Dubuque in Game 2, three came on the power play. In total, the Saints scored four power-play goals in the win.

Dubuque's best power-play output in the regular season was two goals and the Fighting Saints finished Game 2 with four goals on seven chances. The Saints only had one chance in their shutout-loss in Game 1.

3. Forward on Fire

Lucas Van Vliet recorded points on all three power-play goals in the second period, including his first goal of the playoffs.

Van Vliet finished the regular season with a career-long seven game point-streak and recorded his first three playoff points in Game 2. The forward finished the season with 28 assists and 15 power-play helpers to lead the team.

4. Physical Presence

The level of hostility rose in Game 2 as the teams combined for 127 penalty minutes after just eight in Game 1 of the series. The Saints had seven power plays in Game 2, while the Caps went scoreless on three chances in each of the first two games.

Only four teams in the USHL had fewer penalty minutes than Dubuque (782) in the regular season, while Madison had the seventh-most at 867.

5. Caps Clock

Caps goaltender Caleb Heil recorded a 23-save shutout in Game 1 of the series, before allowing five goals on 19 shots in Game 2. Heil had an .896 save percentage in 39 regular-season games, but a .910 in four games against Dubuque.

The Capitols were dominant at home this season, completing 30 home games with a 22-5-2-1 record at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena. Madison took both regular-season matchups at home against the Saints and swept the first-round series against Green Bay at home.

Monday's Game 3 begins at 6:05 p.m. CDT at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.