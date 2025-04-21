Stampede Undone by Penalties in 6-2 Defeat

April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 6-2, after being assessed 49 penalty minutes. Ethan Wyttenbach and Ben Wilmott each netted third-period goals, while goaltender Aiden Wright made several key saves in his return to the net.

The Stampede looked to build on their momentum from Saturday night but quickly found themselves on their heels. Making his first start in over a month, Aiden Wright came up big just twenty seconds into the game with a huge save. He continued to stand tall as the Black Hawks generated a few odd-man rushes. Both teams had scoring opportunities in the first period, but at 15:55, the Black Hawks drew the first penalty of the night. After another big stop by Wright, defenseman Alex Rybakov was called for cross-checking following a scrum in front of the Stampede crease. Bryce Ingles also took some hits during the altercation, but no penalty was assessed to Waterloo. Nearly a minute into the power play, the Black Hawks opened the scoring on a rebound in front of Wright. With less than ten seconds remaining in the period, Wright made a highlight-reel windmill save to keep the deficit at one. Waterloo outshot Sioux Falls 13-10 in the first frame.

Things unraveled for the Stampede in the second period, as penalty trouble plagued their efforts. Just 19 seconds in, Sioux Falls was awarded its first power play after Jette was called for high-sticking. The Stampede couldn't convert, and soon found themselves back on the power play after a too-many-men penalty against Waterloo. Again, they failed to capitalize. At 5:02, Austin Baker took a high stick, but Joe McGraw was instead penalized for tripping. As expected, the Black Hawks took advantage, scoring off another rebound at 6:30. Captain Bryce Ingles was then called for roughing, sending the Stampede back to the penalty kill. They successfully killed off the penalty, but the momentum had shifted.

Trying to spark the team, penalty-minutes leader Ritter Coombs dropped the gloves with Bradley Walker. Both players received five-minute majors and ten-minute misconducts for fighting, but Coombs was also assessed a game misconduct for a loose fight strap. The penalty issues continued when Filip Nordberg was called for holding at 10:13. Sioux Falls killed that penalty, but the Black Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 at 15:23. Yet another rebound goal made it 4-0 heading into the second intermission. Waterloo dominated puck possession; outshooting Sioux Falls 17-5 in the period.

The third period started poorly for the Stampede, with Teddy Townsend scoring just 58 seconds in. Frustration led to a scrappy period. At 4:11, Noah Urness and a Black Hawk were both sent to the box for roughing. At 10:26, captain Brock James was called for cross-checking, while Michael Phelan was handed a 10-minute misconduct.

The Herd finally broke through at 13:43. After Sam Spehar won a board battle, Reid Varkonyi sent a pass to Ethan Wyttenbach, who showcased his stickhandling skills to avoid the shutout. At 14:59, Waterloo's Dylan Compton committed a hooking penalty, prompting Sioux Falls to pull Wright for a 6-on-4 advantage. Despite a few chances, a takeaway and empty-net goal by Waterloo pushed the score to 6-1. The Stampede kept pushing, and at 19:46, Ben Wilmott notched his first goal of the postseason, making it 6-2. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 17-10 in the final frame.

Wright, in his first start since March 15, made 34 saves and finished with a .872 save percentage.

The Stampede will fight to keep their season alive Monday night in Waterloo. Puck drop is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can join fellow members of Stampede Country at either Buffalo Wild Wings location for another Playoff Watch Party.

If the Stampede secure a win, the series will return to Sioux Falls for Game 5 on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

