Benák, Lee and Lawrence Named USHL Rookie of the Year Finalists

Adam Benák (Youngstown Phantoms), Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols) and Tynan Lawrence (Muskegon Lumberjacks) have been named finalists for United States Hockey League (USHL) Rookie of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Rookies in the USHL are first-year NHL Draft eligible players (born after September 15, 2006) or younger who have not played more than 10 USHL games in any previous season. The award winner will be announced with the USHL All-Rookie Team on Monday, April 28.

Adam Benák, F, Youngstown Phantoms

The Plzen, Czechia finished ninth in league scoring and second in rookie scoring with 59 points through 56 games. Benák tied for second in league assists with 42, pacing league rookies, and registered 26 power play points to lead first-year players. He had two shootout winners for the Phantoms, helping Youngstown finish first in the Eastern Conference. He ranked 58th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Ryker Lee, F, Madison Capitols

In his first full USHL season, Lee led USHL rookies with 68 points on 31 goals, most among rookies, and 37 assists to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Michigan State commit finished fourth in overall league scoring, racking up 23 points in the power play and contributing at even strength with a +9 rating. His five game-winning goals were second among first-year players. The Wilmette, Illinois native had multiple points in 21 of his 58 games this season. He ranked 28th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Tynan Lawrence, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Lawrence was nearly a point-per-game player in his first season, finishing third in rookie scoring with 25 goals and 29 assists in 56 games. The Fredericton, New Brunswick native led rookie forwards 213 shots and a +23 rating. He had points in 41 of his 56 games, including an 11-game point streak through January into February. From Jan. 4 through the end of the regular season, the Boston University commit had 35 points in 30 games.

