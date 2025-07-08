Katie Merrick Named Dave Tyler Executive of the Year

Katie Merrick, Vice President of Business Operations for the Fargo Force, has been named Dave Tyler United States Hockey League (USHL) Executive of the Year for the 2024-25 season in recognition of her efforts and contributions toward her organization, as voted upon by the league's teams.

In her fourth season as Vice President of Business Operations and fifth with the organization, Merrick helped Fargo break attendance records for the second consecutive year while guiding the team to milestones in overall attendance, ticket revenue, food and beverage revenue, social media engagement, social media following, community involvement, and charitable fundraising.

Under Merrick's watch, the Force had the highest average attendance in team history (4,273), with ten sellouts, and helped raise more than $230,000 for various charitable causes throughout the year. Additionally, 15 home games were aired on MeTV during the 2024-25 season, a regional linear television network. Of the games broadcast on MeTV, five were among Fargo's best-attended games.

"Katie's leadership has been a game-changer for our team," said General Manager of the Force and Scheels Arena Jon Kram. "Her dedication, energy, and commitment to doing things the right way set the tone for all of us. This recognition is well-deserved. We are proud to have her leading the way with the Fargo Force."

Merrick has supported the league at the NHL Draft since and was recently appointed to the USHL Board of Directors.

"Katie's leadership in Fargo reflects what is best about the USHL," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "She is creating meaningful connections with fans, growing the game in the community, and building a first-class experience for everyone involved. Her results this season speak for themselves, and she has helped set a great example for what is possible in our league."

Recently honored as the recipient of the 10 Under 10 Award by Minnesota State University Moorhead, Merrick excels in managing gameday flow, production, and staffing to ensure a top-tier fan experience.

"I am incredibly honored to be selected by teams around the USHL as Executive of the Year," said Merrick. "This is a testament to our unbelievable ownership group, staff, fans, and players we have here in Fargo. I am incredibly lucky to come to work every day surrounded by people with the passion and unwavering commitment to making the Force a top organization in the USHL. I want to thank the team executives from around the league again for this honor and can't wait to get the 2025-26 season started in September."

After joining the Force as a social media intern during the 2020-21 season, Merrick has recently pioneered social and digital media collaborations with influencers, including Everything College Hockey in 2024 and Nasher in 2025, that drew nearly 292,000 views combined. Nasher's video marked the team's first paid influencer marketing initiative. His content over two days in Fargo amassed more than 615,000 cumulative views across all channels.

"We are very excited for Katie to be honored with the award of Executive of the Year, and it is certainly deserving," said Force head coach Brett Skinner. "She does a tremendous job of presenting the Fargo Force organization in a professional manner, and not only the hard work that makes us look good, but the amount of work she puts in behind the scenes that makes an impact. She sets a very high bar with her work ethic and leadership, and I am happy she is receiving the honor as a representation of the innovative and forward-looking approach she shows on a daily basis."

About Dave Tyler

Dave Tyler was instrumental to the growth of junior hockey in the United States. Tyler started as a player with the Waterloo Black Hawks back in the league's professional days before moving on to coaching. Eventually, he would become the USHL President, a role he held from 1982 to 1995. Tyler was an active member of USA Hockey, organizing various international teams. He was elected to the USA Hockey Board of Directors in 1975 and served as the chairman of the USA Hockey Junior Council until his retirement in 2007. USA Hockey annual honors him through the awarding of the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award.







