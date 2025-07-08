15th Annual Fargo Force Golf Tournament August 5th

Join us on Tuesday, August 5th for the 15th Annual Fargo Force Golf Tournament presented by S&S Promotional Group!

As in previous years, the tournament will be held at Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton, ND. The tournament is a 4-person scramble with check in beginning at 9AM and a shotgun start at 10AM. Teams are a $600 total ($150 per person) which includes: 18-hole green fees, 2 golf carts, 4 Fargo Force Golf Shirts sponsored by S&S Promotions, 4 Complimentary Gifts sponsored by Play it Again Sports, and 4 door prize tickets for the chance to win some fun prizes!

Sponsorships for the tournament are still up for grabs! Click the sponsorship PDF below to find out more or download the tournament sign-up sheet linked below to enter your team NOW! If you have any questions or want to send in a completed form, contact Katie Merrick at katiem@fargoforce.com

FREE ON COURSE MINI GAMES

Coaches Tee Off: Coaches will take turns teeing off for the golfers. Team's will supply the coaches with a ball and have the option to use the coach's drive or one of their own. Double Your Money

Force Chipping Challenge: On their way from hole one to hole two golfers will stop at the Force blow up puck shoot, players will get three chances to chip into one of the 5 holes, make all three = 5 additional door prize tickets, make two = 3 additional door prize tickets, make one = 1 additional door prize ticket

GOAL In One: On the way from hole 10 to hole 11 golfers will stop by the driving range for the GOAL In One Challenge. Riley will be stationed 50 yards from the players in full goalie gear with a net behind him. Golfers will get one chance to shoot the ball past Riley into the net from 50 yards out. PLAYERS CAN NOT USE A DRIVER. Winners will be entered into a drawing for a prize package!

EADES Putting Challenge: On the putting green by the hole one tee box. The putting green will be covered in various items such as, liquor, beer, and Force merch. Players will put to an item and receive whichever item they hit. Players are not permitted to take the liquor or beer they win out on the course with them. After they win an item, they will check it in with and can pick it up after their round.

Thank you to our 2024 Sponsors!







