Carl Axelsson Named USHL Goalie of the Week for Week 2

Published on September 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - It was an impressive week all around for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, who swept the Green Bay Gamblers in a two-game weekend series at Trinity Health Arena. The 3-0 and 3-2 wins were backstopped by Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE), helping the Jacks to a 4-0 start to the season.

Friday night, the players in front of Axelsson did everything they could to limit the action in front of their netminder. Axelsson didn't face a shot until two minutes into the second period. Only eight more shots found their way onto Axelsson the rest of the game, all of which were turned aside, sending Axelsson to his first shutout in the USHL.

Saturday brought a much heavier workload for Axelsson. The Gamblers led the charge on the offensive end but again were met with a standout performance in the Lumberjacks' crease. Despite getting a pair of goals on the board, the Gamblers weren't able to get much past Axelsson, who finished with 34 saves on 36 shots against.

By the end of the weekend, Axelsson had a 1.00 Goals Against Average and a .956 Save Percentage. His season totals are:

Record: 3-0-0-0 (1st in USHL)

GAA: 1.63 (5th in USHL)

SV%: .925 (6th in USHL)

Shutouts: 1 (T-1st in USHL)







