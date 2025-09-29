Kappell, Murphy, Axelsson Named Players of the Week

Published on September 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Sam Kappell, Carter Murphy, and Carl Axelsson have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Sept. 17-21.

Forward of the Week

Sam Kappell, Madison Capitols

Player Profile

Led the USHL in goal scoring with a tally in the Capitols' 3-2 loss to Dubuque on Friday and a pair of goals in Madison's 5-3 win at Chicago on Saturday.

Scored twice on three shots in the Capitols' win against the Steel, notching the game-winner.

Defenseman of the Week

Carter Murphy, Youngstown Phantoms

Player Profile

Led USHL defensemen with four points, recording multi-point games and a +4 rating in the Phantoms' sweep of the NTDP U-18 team in Plymouth, Mich.

Assisted on Youngstown's first two goals in its 3-1 win on Friday.

Opened the scoring and added a helper in the Phantom's 5-2 win on Saturday.

Goalie of the Week

Carl Axelsson, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Player Profile

Posted an 8-save shutout in Muskegon's 3-0 win against Green Bay on Friday.

Turned aside 34 of 36 shots to help the Lumberjacks earn a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 1.00 goals against average and .972 save percentage.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.