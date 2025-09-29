Kappell, Murphy, Axelsson Named Players of the Week
Published on September 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Sam Kappell, Carter Murphy, and Carl Axelsson have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Sept. 17-21.
Forward of the Week
Sam Kappell, Madison Capitols
Led the USHL in goal scoring with a tally in the Capitols' 3-2 loss to Dubuque on Friday and a pair of goals in Madison's 5-3 win at Chicago on Saturday.
Scored twice on three shots in the Capitols' win against the Steel, notching the game-winner.
Defenseman of the Week
Carter Murphy, Youngstown Phantoms
Led USHL defensemen with four points, recording multi-point games and a +4 rating in the Phantoms' sweep of the NTDP U-18 team in Plymouth, Mich.
Assisted on Youngstown's first two goals in its 3-1 win on Friday.
Opened the scoring and added a helper in the Phantom's 5-2 win on Saturday.
Goalie of the Week
Carl Axelsson, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Posted an 8-save shutout in Muskegon's 3-0 win against Green Bay on Friday.
Turned aside 34 of 36 shots to help the Lumberjacks earn a 3-2 victory on Saturday.
Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 1.00 goals against average and .972 save percentage.
