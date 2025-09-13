Late Comeback Sparks Shootout Win for Saints

Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, eventually beating the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-4 in a shootout on Friday.

After a power-play goal put the Riders up 4-2 early in the third, the Fighting Saints stormed back with a pair of goals from James Russell and Teddy Merrill to tie the game. Russell scored on a rebound in front before Merrill scored a power-play goal less than a minute later.

Overtime passed without a goal despite a few chances, as did the first three rounds of the shootout. To open the fourth round, Hayden Russell buried his chance on the forehand and then Vojtěch Hambálek stopped his fourth-straight shootout attempt to seal the win.

Merrill led the way for the Saints, logging three points in the win. Colin Frank and Cooper Conway each added a pair of assists, while Charlie Arend scored in his preseason debut.

The Saints added five more goals on Friday, bringing their preseason total to 18 in three games. Dubuque overcame a slow start on Friday after going down 2-0 in the first period. The Saints' four goals in regulation came over the final 40 minutes.

Hambálek made 30 saves for the Fighting Saints in the victory, his second in as many games in the preseason.

The Fighting Saints finish the preseason schedule on Saturday at home against Cedar Rapids before beginning the regular season on Wednesday at the Fall Classic.







