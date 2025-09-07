Saints Come Back To Secure Sweep Of Steel

Geneva, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints clawed back from multiple deficits on Saturday to win 7-5 over the Chicago Steel.

The Saints scored all seven goals in the final 40 minutes of the game on Saturday, erasing deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 5-4 on their way to the win.

Teo Besnier pounced on a loose puck late in the third to blast a shot into the net to give the Saints a 6-5 lead in the final five minutes of the third. Besnier made his preseason debut on Saturday, scoring the game-winner for the Saints.

The Dubuque power play scored three goals in the win, all from the same unit of Eetu Orpana, Hayden Russell, Cooper Conway, Ludvig Lafton and Xavier Lieb. Orpana, Conway and Lieb all recorded three points in the win, with Orpana scoring twice to lead the way. Orpana has five points in his pair of preseason games, including four goals.

Masun Fleece added a goal and an assist for the Fighting Saints, adding to the one-goal lead late in the contest. Fleece has a pair of goals in the preseason so far.

Hayden Russell continued his strong start to the preseason, adding another two points. Russell has a pair of goals and assists for four points through two games.

Dubuque's offense scored 13 goals in the first two preseason games against Chicago this weekend. The Saints return to the ice on Friday in Cedar Rapids for the first of a home-and-home with the RoughRiders to wrap up the preseason schedule.







