Fighting Five: Saints Continue Preseason Against Steel

Published on September 6, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Geneva, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints visit the Chicago Steel to continue the 2025-26 preseason on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Fire

The Fighting Saints scored six goals in the preseason opener on Friday at home against the Steel, finishing the contest with six-straight goals.

After a 1-0 deficit early, the Fighting Saints stormed back for the win. Eetu Orpana led the way with a pair of goals for the Saints.

2. Multi-Point Players

The Saints had five players record multiple points in the win on Friday, including Teddy Merrill. The captain opened the scoring to tie the game in the first en route to a two-point night.

Hayden Russell, Cooper Conway and Melvin Ekman all joined Merrill and Orpana with multiple points in the win. Conway scored the Saints' power-play goal in the third period.

3. Defensive Difference

Dubuque's goaltending tandem proved effective on Friday night, stopping 22 of 23 total shots. Vojtech Hambálek saved 13 of 14 to start the game before Owen Crudale stopped all nine shots he faced.

Roman Batih will join the group with his first preseason action in Saturday's contest at Chicago.

4. Physical Play

Conway set the tone for the Saints in the game on Friday, laying multiple big hits throughout the contest.

Late in the second period, Gavin Lock dropped the gloves with Chicago's Zach Spagnuolo as the Saints set the tone physically in their first competition of the season.

5. Steel Story

The Steel's lone goal on Friday came from forward Nate Chorlton early in the first period. The Steel had 11 shots in the first period and just 12 total shots in the final 40 minutes.

Saturday will be the Steel's first preseason home game with new head coach Scott Gomez and in their final season at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Saturday's game at the Fox Valley Ice Arena is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Continue Preseason Against Steel - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.