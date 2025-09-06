Fighting Saints Win Preseason Opener

Published on September 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints skated to a 6-1 win in their preseason opener over the Chicago Steel on Friday night at home.

The Saints started the game with an early 1-0 deficit, but roared back with a pair of first-period goals. First, Teddy Merrill leveled the game at one with a slot shot setup by Hayden Russell and Melvin Ekman just before the halfway point in the frame. It started a string of six unanswered goals by Dubuque.

Masun Fleece finished the opening frame with a goal from one knee in the final minute of the period. Fleece was assisted by Merrill and Cooper Conway.

The Saints finished the barrage with two Eetu Orpana goals, both coming off the rush. Orpana scored once in the second and once in the third. Hayden Russell and Conway finished the scoring with third period goals.

The Saints had five players record multiple points in the win, while their goaltending tandem stopped 22 of 23 shots on goal.

Vojtech Hambálek started for Dubuque, making 13 saves on 14 shots before Owen Crudale stopped all nine shots he faced over the back half of the game.

The Saints finished the night with one goal on two power-play chances while killing the only penalty they faced against Chicago.

Dubuque continues the preseason on Saturday when it visits Chicago to finish the home-and-home weekend.







