Gamblers Take Two in Waterloo

Published on September 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Four second period goals Friday put the Green Bay Gamblers out of the Waterloo Black Hawks' reach during a USHL exhibition which finished 6-2 at Young Arena.

The Green Bay win followed up a Thursday contest, which the Gamblers claimed 5-2. Thirty-one different players appeared for Waterloo during the two preseason matchups as the Hawks take a long look at the candidates for their 2025/26 roster.

The Gamblers produced a pair of first period goals Friday, opening the scoring at 14:01 following a turnover in the Black Hawks' zone. Quick puck movement following the steal left Cruz Martin alone at the edge of the crease; Martin flipped his shot under the crossbar. Not quite three minutes later, Geno Carcone swooped behind the Waterloo net to set up Landon Hafele at the top of the crease while the teams skated four-on-four.

Carcone made it 3-0 at 5:13 of the second, the first of four Green Bay goals in the period. Just over four minutes later, Zach Wooten built the lead further, using a quick release to put his shot between the pipes.

Owen Degraff slowed the visitors' momentum briefly at 9:48, going to the top of the crease to chop in a loose puck with Gambler goalie Joey Slavick down on one knee.

However, Green Bay tacked on two more separated by less than a minute. The first was at 13:32 during a power play when Wooten lifted in his second of the game under the crossbar. Then Cody Sokol capped a two-on-one rush at 14:11, finishing a feed from Hafele.

Degraff added his second of the night for the only goal during a penalty-filled third period. At 7:21, the Penn State recruit fired his chance from the right circle in off the crossbar during a power play.

The Hawks are back in action Tuesday for a preseason contest with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. affair at Young Arena are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Green Bay 2 4 0 - 6

Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Green Bay, Martin 1 (Richardson, Timm), 14:01. 2, Green Bay, Hafele 2 (Carcone), 16:50. Penalties-Lefere Wat (hooking), 5:24; Phillips Gb (roughing), 11:32; Holub Gb (roughing), 15:31; Carlson Wat (roughing), 15:31; Phillips Gb (10-minute misconduct), 20:00; Schneider Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 20:00; Sproule Wat (10-minute misconduct), 20:00.

2nd Period-3, Green Bay, Carcone 1 (McKinney, Wooten), 5:13. 4, Green Bay, Wooten 1 (Gulley), 9:17. 5, Waterloo, Degraff 1 (Faughnan, Schultz), 9:48. 6, Green Bay, Wooten 2 (Rozsival, Phillips), 13:32 (PP). 7, Green Bay, Sokol 1 (Hafele, Carcone), 14:11. Penalties-Richardson Gb (slashing), 2:34; Pellitteri Wat (high sticking), 13:13; Timm Gb (elbowing), 14:32; Schneider Wat (interference), 16:15.

3rd Period-8, Waterloo, Degraff 2 (Schultz, Faughnan), 7:21 (PP). Penalties-Sproule Wat (cross checking), 2:26; Sokol Gb (roughing dbl minor), 4:44; Lefere Wat (roughing dbl minor), 4:44; Richardson Gb (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 5:24; Timm Gb (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 5:24; Fankhanel Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 5:24; Sproule Wat (major-fighting, game misconduct-second misconduct), 5:24; Samuelsson Gb (hooking), 6:11; Harris Gb (roughing), 7:37; Schultz Wat (tripping), 9:05; Hecker Wat (tripping), 11:00; Netusil Gb (10-minute misconduct), 12:06; Phillips Gb (major-fighting, game misconduct-aggressor), 12:06; Samuelsson Gb (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 12:06; Wooten Gb (10-minute misconduct), 12:06; Faughnan Wat (10-minute misconduct), 12:06; Laliberte Wat (10-minute misconduct), 12:06; Lefere Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 12:06.

Shots on Goal-Green Bay 14-15-5-34. Waterloo 7-8-10-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Green Bay 1 / 7; Waterloo 1 / 5.

Goalies-Green Bay, Slavick 2-0-0-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 0-1-0-0 (26 shots-20 saves); Zucker 0-0-0-0 (8 shots-8 saves).







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.