Fighting Five: Saints Open Preseason against Steel

September 5, 2025

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints host the Chicago Steel to begin the 2025-26 preseason schedule on Friday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Start Strong

The Fighting Saints play the first of four preseason games on Friday night as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.

Dubuque will host Chicago on Friday before visiting the Steel on Saturday. Next weekend, the Saints will play a home-and-home with Cedar Rapids to finish the exhibition slate.

2. Leading Letters

The Saints named their leadership group ahead of training camp this season with four third-year team members leading the way this season.

Teddy Merrill was named captain of the squad, while Charlie Arend, Michael Barron and Colin Frank were named assistant captains.

3. Competitive Crew

The Fighting Saints have 29 players on their preseason roster, five more than the maximum allowed for the start of the regular season.

Head Coach Evan Dixon and his staff will look to make decisions throughout the preseason to decide on the roster for the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sept. 17 and 18.

4. Behind the Bench

Joining Dixon this season on the Saints coaching staff is a familiar face and a few newcomers. Jacob Semik returns for his second season as an assistant coach, while Jaden Carter returns as the team's equipment manager.

Aside from that, the Saints have three new members of the staff for the season. Sam Graham joins Dixon and Semik on the bench as an assistant coach, while Justin Fortuna contributes as the team's video coach and hockey operations coordinator. Finally, Margaret Harn joins the team as the head athletic trainer.

5. Steel Stamps

The Steel enter with a new head coach this season, Scott Gomez. Gomez was announced this week as part of the 2025 US Hockey Hall of Fame class. Gomez won two Stanley Cups as an NHLer for the New Jersey Devils.

The Steel open up its preseason slate as well with the home-and-home this weekend against the Saints.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







