Saints to Compete for Seventh-Straight Cowbell Cup Title

Published on September 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - In partnership with Dupaco Community Credit Union, the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Des Moines Buccaneers and Waterloo Black Hawks have announced the return of the Dupaco Cowbell Cup for the 2025-26 season.

The Fighting Saints, six-time defending champions in the competition, return this season in an attempt to add another championship. In addition to six-straight Dupaco Cowbell Cup championships, the Saints lead all teams with nine total Cowbell Cup titles. No other team boasts more than four wins as the Fighting Saints have taken nine of the 14 total titles.

Dupaco Community Credit Union has presented the all-Iowa competition since 2015. Once again this season, the four USHL teams from eastern Iowa will compete for the trophy. Twenty four United States Hockey League games will count toward the series standings this season.

"We're proud to support local hockey through the Cowbell Cup partnership- where community spirit meets friendly competition," said Dupaco Marketing Communication Specialist Tara McDermott. "Sponsoring this event gives us a unique way to connect with four great teams representing the communities in which we serve. It's more than just branding- it's about showing up for our communities, celebrating local talent, and creating memorable experiences for our members and staff. Last year, Dollar Dog made appearances at Dupaco Night in each city, and we're excited to cheer everyone on again this season."

The first Dupaco Cowbell Cup game in 2025-26 will be Thursday, October 30th the Fighting Saints host Des Moines. This week, fans can take a look at several Dupaco Cowbell Cup previews with four preseason matchups between the four teams this week.

"We're really excited to have the Cowbell Cup back for another year," said Saints President Casey Weitz. "Being able to work together with the three other teams and Dupaco is a great example of how hockey brings people together. We appreciate the support from Dupaco in helping us keep this competition going."

Dupaco Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Dubuque. It is dedicated to the financial well-being of its members, and specializes in personalized financial counseling, money advice and education. It offers savings, loans, investments, insurance and wealth management products for individuals and businesses. Founded in 1948, membership has grown to more than 175,000 with assets exceeding $3.5 billion. It has over 600 employees and 23 branch office locations.

The four contending teams will each play six home games and six road games which count toward earning the Dupaco Cowbell Cup. Wins will earn two points toward the trophy, with one point resulting from overtime or shootout losses.

Fans are the real winners during the Dupaco Cowbell Cup series; a special giveaway is planned for each market throughout the season, and those in attendance should be on the lookout for Dupaco Cowbell Cup t-shirts thrown into the crowd during each designated game.

The full 2025/26 Dupaco Cowbell Cup composite schedule follows:

October 30 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 15 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 p.m

November 26 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

December 6 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

December 13 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:05 p.m.

January 17 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

January 18 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

February 6 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 13 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:05 p.m.

February 14 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 p.m.

February 21 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

February 27 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 28 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 p.m.

March 1 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 2:05 p.m.

March 6 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:05 p.m.

March 7 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 13 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 p.m.

March 17 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:35 p.m.

March 25 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 27 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 28 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 p.m.

April 1 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

Due to an imbalanced schedule, a limited number of matchups between participating teams will not count toward this season's Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings. These include games during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic (Waterloo vs. Dubuque September 18th and Cedar Rapids vs. Des Moines September 19th).

