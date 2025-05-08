2025 Phase II Draft Recap

May 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha, NE - The Omaha Lancers selected 19 players in the 2025 Phase II USHL Draft and the Scouting Staff gave their insight on all the picks.

Round 1 Pick 4: Yegor Kim

The first pick for Omaha in the Phase II Draft was Kazakhstan native Yegor Kim. Kim was electric for the Cleveland Barons 15U notching 104 points in 61 games, leading his squad in all three offensive categories. General Manager, Marc Fritsche called him a "Skilled forward who excels making plays with puck has natural ability to finish."

Round 2 Pick 16: Devin Shakar

A poised presence between the pipes, Devin Shakar comes from the North American Hockey League's Chippewa Steel. In 45 games, Shakar earned a 24-15-4 record with three shutouts, a .909 save percentage and a 2.79 save percentage. "Devin is a veteran goaltender who is a very good skater and has high hockey IQ. He is fiercely competitive and will be a mature presence in our room. " Assistant and Goaltending Coach Matt Beck

Round 2 Pick 19: Owen Smith

Another player from the North American Hockey League, Owen Smith arrives from the Minnesota Wilderness. He tallied 15 points in 45 games last season. General Manager Marc Fritsche calls Owen a "smooth skating defenseman with an offensive upside."

Round 2 Pick 23: Adam Israilov

A Russian selected from the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes 16U, Adam Israilov is a complete player and has the numbers to back it up. In 51 games this past year Israilov racked up 99 points in 51 games. "Adam is a well rounded forward with high hockey IQ," General Manager Marc Fritsche.

Round 2 Pick 29: Chaz Lentz

Chaz Lentz arrives to the Lancers from the Murray-Hill School. In 28 games Lentz garnered 57 points. "Chaz is a smart two way center who sees the ice well and makes great decisions with the puck. He has a knack of being where the puck is with the ability to create chances for himself and his teammates." Rich Michalowski Director of Scouting

Round 3 Pick 39: Nikita Konevych

A Ukrainian born defenseman committed to the University of New Hampshire, Nikita Konevych is a 200 foot player. In 43 outings with the Corpus Christi IceRays, Konevych had 15 points. "Nikita is an experienced two way defender who is poised with the puck and able to execute his first pass,"Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski. "He shows good footwork that enables him to gain and maintain tight gap control."

Round 4 Pick 56: Yegor Khodin

A goaltender native to Brest, Belarus, Yegor Khodin is a force between the pipes. Khodin played for Team Belarus U18 where he marshaled a 12-12 record through 24 outings. In those games, Khodin had three shutouts, a .915 save percentage and 2.45 save percentage. Assistant and Goalie Coach Matt Beck had this to say on Khodin. "Khodin is incredibly athletic and reads the game exceptionally well. He's has a lot of potential and knows his game really well."

Round 5 Pick 74: Nathan DiChiara

A captain at the illustrious Kent School, Nathan DiChiara is a stable defenseman. In 26 games, DiChiara tallied 20 points. Northeast Scout Chris Glionna said of DiChiara. "Nate brings a mature, steady presence. He's got great instincts, skates well, and competes with edge. He defends with discipline, makes smart decisions under pressure, and showed leadership as captain at Kent."

Round 6 Pick 96: Tommy Spencer

Tommy Spencer has dogged determination on the ice. The Little Caesars 18U forward had 80 points in 56 games, leading his team with 39 goals and the aforementioned 80 points. "Tommy is lways one of the hardest workers on the ice," said Head Coach Ron Fogarty. "He can make a play or a scoring chance from nothing."

Round 7 Pick 113: Charlie Kresl

Headed to the Lancers from the British Columbia Hockey League's Vernon Vipers, Charlie Kresl can contribute. In 45 games, Kresl had 27 points. "Charlie is a smart 2 way forward with junior experience who will be able to make the transition to the USHL," Marc Fritsche

Round 7 Pick 127: Joc Bukovec

A Slovenian national, Joc Bukovec hails from the city of Ljubljana. Bukovec earned 19 points in 12 games for the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights 16U. Additionally, Bukovec represented his country at U18 World Juniors. "Joc is a strong forward with a high offensive upside," said General Manager Marc Fritsche. "He competes hard and plays will in both ends."

Round 9 Pick 155: Daniel Florýk

A Czech winger playing in Sweden, Daniel Florýk played two years up with Leksands IF J20. During 47 games last season, Florýk has notched 17 points. "Florýk is a young 2006 birth year who can make the jump from international to North American junior hockey," said Head Coach Ron Fogarty.

Round 13 Pick 203: Jack Stanius

Another Minnesota High School player, Jack Stanius captained White Bear Lake High. Stanius collected 44 points in 27 games. General Manager Marc Fritsche called him a "Really smart player with good skill and true leadership qualities."

Round 14 Pick 218: Evan Jones

"Evan is a smooth-skating, heads-up defenseman with excellent puck control and vision. He makes smart, simple plays under pressure and shows real poise on the breakout. He's developing nicely as a two-way threat and brings a calm, steady presence to the blue line." Chris Glionna

Round 15 Pick 233: Aidan Pasic

A leader for Delbarton School Aidan Pasic has a knack for the net. In 24 games this past year, Pasic had 32 points. "Aidan was one of the leaders for his championship Delbarton team. "He is always around the puck and has a finishing touch," Ron Fogarty.

Round 16 Pick 248: Ronnie Hill

A third NAHL player selected by Omaha this Phase II Draft, Ronnie Hill spent last year with the Wisconsin Windigo. In the 2024-25 season, Hill earned 33 points in 51 games. Northeast Scout Chris Glionna had high praise for Hill saying. ""Ronnie has an elite motor and consistently sets the pace with his energy," Glionna said. "He's strong on the puck, doesn't shy away from contact, and has a knack for creating scoring chances off the rush. What stands out most is his ability to score at every level he has played."

Round 17 Pick 263: Angelo Protopapas

A fast forward picked from the Renfrew Wolves of the Central Canada Hockey League, Angelo Protopapas can produce. In 50 games with the Wolves, Protopapas had 35 points. Head Coach Ron Fogarty said "Protopapas has catch up and pull away speed. He also has a physical part to his offensive game."

Round 18 Pick 278: Bowden Beal

A hard working forechecker from the North Jersey Avalanche 18U, Bowden Beal is a driven player. Through 18 games, Beal had 5 points. "Beal is a strong two way forward who competes hard and has a good upside," Ron Fogarty.

Round 19 Pick 293 Arthur Napreev

Omaha's last pick in the Phase II Draft, defenseman Arthur Napreev continues to evolve into junior hockey. During 25 games with the Ohio Blue Jackets 16U, Napreev had 4 points. "Arthur is a young player for his birth year who has a good potential for growth and can be a solid defenseman," Marc Fritsche.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.