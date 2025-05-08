Fighting Saints Promote Weiss to Director of Player Personnel

DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints have promoted scout Andrew Weiss to the team's Director of Player Personnel.

"Andrew has been extremely valuable behind the scenes, helping analyze and evaluate current and potential future talent for the organization," said general manager Trevor Edwards.

Weiss is in his fourth season with the Fighting Saints serving as a scout. During his first three seasons, Weiss also served as the head coach of the Indiana University (ACHA II) hockey team, winning a national championship last season.

Prior to joining the Fighting Saints, Weiss started his post-playing career as a scout for the Waterloo Black Hawks in the 2017-18 season. He quickly earned a promotion the next season to Waterloo's director of player personnel and eventually became the Hawks' assistant general manager.

"He has essentially been filling the role of the director of player personnel this season and we thought it was important to recognize his contributions to the club," Edwards added. "It takes a full-team effort and we are very fortunate to have an excellent staff that works extremely well together here in Dubuque."

Weiss joined the Fighting Saints working under general manager Kalle Larsson and has worked with Edwards since he joined the Saints scouting staff. Edwards held the director of player personnel role for the last two seasons before his promotion to general manager after Larsson's departure last summer for the NHL's Edmonton Oilers.

