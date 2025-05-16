Waterloo Black Hawks and Muskegon Lumberjacks Battle for Clark Cup

Best-of-Five Series Schedule (Series Tied 1-1)

All games will be streamed on FloHockey.

Game 3: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Friday, May 16, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Saturday, May 17, 6:10 p.m. ET

Game 5: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Tuesday, May 20, 6:35 p.m. CT (If Necessary)

Quick Hits

Three NHL draft picks are competing for the USHL's coveted Clark Cup with Lumberjacks forward David Klee (San Jose Sharks, 2024), defenseman Bauer Berry (Edmonton Oilers, 2024), and defenseman Xavier Veilleux (New York Islanders, 2024)

Muskegon forwards Ivan Ryabkin (35th) and Vaclav Nestrasil (36th), as well as Waterloo's defenseman Brady Peddle (86th) and forward Brendan McMorrow (144th), are ranked among the top North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Lumberjacks forward Tynan Lawrence is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The USHL Rookie of the Year finalist leads the Clark Cup Playoffs in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists in 11 games.

Waterloo is 2-2 on the road during the Clark Cup Playoffs; Muskegon is 4-1 at home at Trinity Health Arena.

Waterloo has only won two road games during the same playoff series four times since the 1979-80 season, when the league implemented all-junior roster requirements. In 2004, the Hawks achieved the feat against both the Danville Wings and Tri-City Storm on their way to the Clark Cup. Waterloo also took two at the Ice Box against the Lincoln Stars in 2018 and 2022.

While Lumberjacks' forward David Deputy leads all skaters with 10 goals, the Black Hawks have goals from 17 different skaters this postseason. No USHL team in the 21st century has had 18 different goal scorers.







