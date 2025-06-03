Chicago Steel to Move Downtown After 2025-26 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) will move into an expanded Fifth Third Arena after the 2025-26 season.

The Steel will play in the 2,000-seat, stadium-style Championship Arena, one of two sheets in part of a 135,000 square-foot expansion onto a more than 250,000 total square-foot venue. The facility is located on the west side of Chicago, less than one mile from the United Center, and is expected to be complete in 2026. It is designed to train athletes at every level with state-of-the-art training facilities and versatile areas for the best athletes in the world.

"Through the Fifth Third Arena expansion, we are creating the epicenter of hockey in the Midwest," said Danny Wirtz, Chairman & CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. "This venue is where NHL superstars train alongside rising talent, creating an environment where championship dreams can take flight."

"We are thrilled to bring the Chicago Steel home to the city of Chicago," said Wirtz. "Players will have access to the top-tier resources they need to train, compete, and to win championships. Steel fans will gain premium experiences to enjoy at all home games, starting in its 2026-27 season."

The new arena will feature state-of-the-art video boards, premium locker room amenities, and an enhanced fan experience, including exclusive party decks, free parking, and elevated food and drink options.

The Steel has played at the Fox Valley Ice Arena since 2015. During that time, Chicago developed more than 190 NCAA DI hockey players and 40 NHL draft picks, including first-round selections in Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks, 2024), Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets, 2023), and Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres, 2021).

"For our players and coaches, the move will mean brand new, best-in-class facilities befitting the 'dopest non-NHL franchise in hockey,'" said Dan Lehv, Steel President. "Steel players will train under the same roof as NHL athletes with unparalleled resources available to them."







