RoughRiders Blank Hawks Tuesday

Published on September 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored in all three periods during Tuesday's exhibition game at Young Arena, outdueling the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-0.

Joseph Skidmore and Ryan Cameron split duties in the RoughRider net for the combined shutout. Skidmore started and made 15 saves, then Cameron entered to stop the final 11 Waterloo shots.

Veteran RoughRider defenseman Joseph Fenton scored the only goal during the first period. At 14:22, Fenton found room to step through the right circle; coming to the bottom of the ring, he lifted a shot to the top short side corner from a tight angle.

Cedar Rapids scored again 1:06 into the second period. Justin Graf eluded traffic and made it to the front of the net to flip an attempt under the crossbar.

At 11:36 of the third, the visitors notched a final goal. Mason Minor hit the net through traffic from the high slot.

The Hawks conclude their exhibition schedule on Thursday night with a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The first official game of 2025/26 will be at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic September 17th against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Cedar Rapids 1 1 1 - 3

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Fenton 1 (Fox, Graf), 14:22. Penalties-Herres Wat (cross checking), 10:54; Miller Cr (checking from behind), 16:25.

2nd Period-2, Cedar Rapids, Graf 1 (Piercy), 1:06. Penalties-Graf Cr (roughing), 11:05; Emmons Cr (roughing), 18:13.

3rd Period-3, Cedar Rapids, Minor 3 (Viviano, O'Donohue), 11:36. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 11-9-6-26. Waterloo 9-10-7-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 1; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Skidmore 2-0-0-0 (15 shots-15 saves); Cameron 0-0-0-0 (11 shots-11 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 0-2-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves).







