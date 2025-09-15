Almost on the Ice

Waterloo, Iowa - There's a lot to love about the Kingpin Social at the Rink group area, available during the Waterloo Black Hawks' home opener at Young Arena on September 27th and on many other prime dates throughout the coming 2025/26 hockey season.

Since 2022, Kingpin Social at the Rink has been presented by Kingpin Social at Maple Lanes. The "at the Rink" version is a group space at Young Arena for parties of 12-20. The high-top tables and barstools are positioned right on the glass in the northeast corner of the rink, near the end of the ice where the Black Hawks are on offense in the first and third periods. Group packages start at $240 for groups of 12, and additional seats are available for $20 each.

Besides a ticket to the game and a great view, each fan in attendance age 21 and over in the Kingpin Social area will receive a complimentary alcoholic beverage. Then after the game, redeem a voucher for a free drink when visiting Maple Lanes at 2608 University Avenue in Waterloo.

Maple Lanes and Kingpin Social take their patrons beyond a typical bowling alley experience. Bowlers have the option to choose a variety of entertaining games beyond typical ten-pin, ten-frame scoring. Kingpin Social also includes a duckpin bowling area, plus pinball, darts, pool, and more. Seasonal outdoor space for dining, sand volleyball, and cornhole is also available. Kingpin Social's full menu makes the lounge worth a stop for lunch or dinner whether or not you have time to stay and play.

To reserve a date for Kingpin Social at the Rink or find out about other Black Hawks suites and seating options, call the Black Hawks' front office at (319) 232-3444. Kingpin Social at the Rink is currently available for Waterloo's home opener on Saturday, September 27th at 6:35 p.m. against the Des Moines Buccaneers.







