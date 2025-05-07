Allen Named USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year

May 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The United States Hockey League has named Saints defenseman Dryden Allen the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Allen is the sixth Fighting Saint to earn the honor since the USHL began recognizing academic achievements in the 2016-17 season. Allen follows Lucas St. Louis and James Reeder to become the third-straight Saints player to win the award.

"We put a strong emphasis on academics in Dubuque," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "Our assistant coaches and education coordinator, JoAnne Gibson, work very hard making sure the players have all the resources necessary to succeed in the classroom."

"Dryden's ability to perform on the ice and in school is impressive, and we are proud of him for winning this year's award."

As the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Allen earned a place on the USHL All-Academic Team alongside a pair of teammates.

Two of the Saints' leading scorers Gavin Cornforth and Heikki Ruohonen were named to the team as well. Cornforth led the team with 27 goals and 54 points, while Ruohonen had 38 points in 49 games.

The Fighting Saints have placed a significant focus on academics and have invested resources into helping all players succeed on and off of the ice. Led by Education Coordinator JoAnne Gibson, the Saints have consistently seen positive results in the classroom.

In the nine seasons in which the league has recognized academic achievements, the Saints have had 19 players named to the USHL All-Academic Team. Dubuque has had multiple members on the All-Academic team in each of the last eight seasons and has made up over one-third of all USHL All-Academic Team players.

