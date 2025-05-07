Hawks Draft Junior Hockey Experience

May 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - During Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft Tuesday, the Waterloo Black Hawks added over 500 games of junior hockey experience, while choosing 23 players who will bid for 2025/26 roster spots.

The Hawks' first three picks played in either the North American Hockey League or the Manitoba Junior Hockey League last season. Waterloo's choices also included a dozen players originally from the neighboring states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois, continuing a trend from Monday's Phase I picks.

Waterloo's opening choice (11th overall) yielded defenseman Wyatt Herres. The Kaukauna, Wisconsin, native currently has two goals and four assists for the Wisconsin Windigo during six NAHL Robertson Cup playoff games. In the regular season, Herres had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and was +21 in 49 appearances.

Herres and the Windigo are currently competing in a postseason series against Toby Carlson's Anchorage Wolverines. Waterloo selected Carlson in the second round. The Wolverine's fourth-leading scorer during the regular season was responsible for 21 goals and 28 assists.

With the first of three third round picks, the Hawks added Lorette, Manitoba, native Avery Laliberte. Skating for the Niverville Nighthawks, Laliberte was fifth in regular season scoring (39 points from seven goals and 32 assists) among defensemen in the MJHL. The Hawks were right back on the clock to choose Eden Prairie High School forward Rio Treharne six picks later. The first of nine Minnesota-born players, Treharne led the Eagles with 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists). Waterloo then followed up with forward Austin Brekelmans of Culver Academy. He hopes to join the list of other former Eagles who have found success in Waterloo during recent years, including defenseman Jaedon Kerr and forward Connor Caponi.

The Black Hawks' complete list of 2025 Phase II draft choices appears below:

Round (Pick) Player Pos. Hometown - 24/25 Team

1 (11) Wyatt Herres D Kaukauna, WI - Wisconsin Windigo

2 (26) Toby Carlson F Anchorage, AK - Anchorage Wolverines

3 (31) Avery Laliberte D Lorette, Man - Niverville Nighthawks

3 (37) Rio Treharne F Minneapolis, MN - Eden Prairie HS

3 (46) Austin Brekelmans F Strathroy, Ont - Culver Academy

4 (54) Joseph Fankhanel F Bemidji, MN - Bemidji HS

4 (57) Camden Langfeld F Clarkston, MI - Andover HS

6 (95) Keegan Davis F Stillwater, MN - Benilde/St. Margaret's HS

6 (97) Eli Zucker G New York, NY - Milton Academy

6 (99) Jackson Schneider D Calgary, Alta - Camrose Kodiaks

6 (109) Danny Browning F Minnetonka, MN - Minnetonka HS

8 (133) Carter Sproule F Grand Forks, ND - Watertown Shamrocks

8 (136) McLean Agrette F St. Catharines, Ont - South Kent Selects Academy

9 (151) Cazimiro Carlson F Virginia, MN - Rock Ridge HS

10 (166) Cooper Faughnan F Whitesboro, NY - Lone Star Brahmas

13 (211) Cal Conway G Andover, MN - Stillwater Area HS

14 (226) Trey Fredenberg F Loveland, CO - Stillwater Area HS

15 (241) Alexander Nicklin F Duluth, MN - Hermantown HS

16 (256) Justin Bartley D Orland Park, IL - Watertown Shamrocks

17 (271) Ryan Hecker D Evanston, IL - Avon Old Farms

18 (286) Ethan Sundvall D Hibbing, MN - Hibbing/Chisholm HS

19 (301) Ryan Shaugabay F Warroad, MN - Warroad HS

20 (316) Alexandre Andre F Winnipeg, Man - Northern Manitoba Blizzard

The Hawks skate during Game One and Game Two of the Clark Cup Final at Young Arena this weekend. Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. matchups on Friday and Saturday are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

