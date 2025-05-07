2025 Phase I Draft Recap

May 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha, NE - The Omaha Lancers concluded their 2025 Phase I Draft on Monday. Omaha selected 15 players in Phase I and the Scouting Staff weighed in on all the picks.

Round 1, Pick 1 Thaddeus McMahon

A native a Wilmette, IL, McMahon is an explosive offensive defenseman. The Chicago Mission blueliner earned 62 points in 60 games, finishing second with 54 assists. "He is one of the top skaters and can do so much for us offensively and defensively. Our number one player," Rich Michalowski, Director of Scouting.

Round 2, Pick 16 Robbie Matson

Matson comes to Omaha from the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U. The Binghamton, NY native notched 73 points in 68 games. "Robbie is a dynamic player, quick skates hard skates, contributes offensively while playing a 200 ft game," Rich Michalowski, Director of Scouting.

Round 3, Pick 31 Boone Chartier

The Minnetonka, native arrives from Shattuck St. Mary's 15U where he racked up 54 points in 56 games. "Chartier plays a heavy style but also is 2 way player that competes hard." Rich Michalowski, Director of Scouting.

Round 4, Pick 54 Stanislav Sanejstr

Stanislav Sanejstr played last season with the Cleveland Barons 15U. During 72 outings, the Czechian accumulated 72 points in 68 games."Sanejstr is a heady defender with an unreal stick while being a true leader," Ryan Steigmeier Midwest Scout.

Round 4, Pick 57 Hagan Bach

Shattuck St. Mary's had another Lancer drafted in Hagan Bach. Through 31 games, Bach was 24-0 with 7 shutouts with a .930 save percentage and a 1.81 goals allowed average. Assistant Coach and Goaltending Coach Matt Beck had high praise for Bach. "Bach is a very athletic goalie who plays with poise," Beck said. "He has great size at 6'4 and skates well for his size. Bach is very competitive and we are super excited to have him a part of the program."

Round 5, 69 Griffin Storey

Hailing from Faribault, MN, Griffin Storey is an offensive juggernaut. In 26 games with Waseca High, Storrey collected 69 points. "Storey is a highly skilled forward who has the ability to both start and finish plays," said D'Arcy Cox Canadian Scout. "He made a great impression on our Staff at last year's Main Camp and followed it up by finishing in the Top 10 Scorers in Minnesota High School Hockey as a Sophomore."

Round 6, 76 Ilya Gromov

Journeying from Kazakstan, Ilya Gromov combines strength and scoring together. While playing with the Cleveland Barons 15U, Gromov garnered 69 points in 66 games. Midwest Scout Ryan Steigmeier called Gromov a "Big, strong, elite skating power forward."

Round 6, 83 Bo Schmidt

Bo Schmidt is a complete forward from St. Cloud, MN. In 31 games, Schmidt collected 36 points with St. Cloud Cathedral. He is described by Minnesota Scout Brad Clayton as a "Skilled forward who plays 200 feet and is good at finding scoring areas"

Round 7, 104 Mason Hriczov

A large goalie coming in at 6'1" and 190 pounds, Mason Hriczov has a solid track record. Spending last season with Morristown Beard School, Hriczov had a 16-3-1 record through 20 games with a .930 save percentage, 1.57 goals allowed average and 5 shutouts. Assistant Coach and Goaltending Coach Matt Beck spoke fondly saying "Mason had a great camp for us last year as an underager, I really liked his game."

Round 8, 117 Chase Warsofsky

Arriving in Omaha from the prestigious Cushing Academy, Chase Warsofsky is an intense player. Is battle and work ethic allowed him 10 points in 20 games this campaign. "Chase is a high compete, relentless on pucks. "He has high energy and is skilled while going hard in battles," said Rich Michalowski, Director of Scouting.

Round 9, 121 Ari Popovskiy

Another Chicago Mission defenseman, Ari Popovskiy is a highly intense shutdown blueliner. He obtained 34 points in 56 contests this past season. Canadian Scout D'Arcy Cox commented on his play. "Popovskiy is a solid, physical defender with a good defensive stick and a mean streak. He makes smart simple plays with the puck."

Round 10, 136 Gavin Anderson

From the renowned Warroad High, Gavin Andersen is locked onto the puck. In 20 outings with Warroad Andersen notched 26 points the prior season Minnesota Scout Brad Clayton called Andersen a "Skilled playmaking forward." "Andersen has great hands hounds pucks and can finish scoring chances."

Round 11, 151 Fischer Ishwaran

Headed to Omaha from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, Fischer Ishwaran is a balanced player. In 31 games last season Ishwaran secured 16 points on a terrific team "Ishwaran is a well rounded defenseman who consistently makes the right decisions with the puck," said Canadian Scout D'Arcy Cox. "He defends using strong skating and good angles. Ishwaran played a key role on an Ontario Championship winning Team."

Round 12, 166 Danny Patch

Danny Patch is constantly growing in hockey. He earned 31 points in 28 games at Pingree school in his most recent campaign. Northeast Scout Chris Glionna said "Danny is a proven goal scorer who continues to improve his overall game. We are excited to add him to our program."

Round 13, 181 Luca Santala

The final Lancer pick in the Phase I Draft is Luca Santala. Hailing from Zurich, SUI, Santala is an incredible forechecking player. At 16, Santala played two years up with Kiekko-Espoo U18 where he tallied 36 points in 38 games. Canadian Scout had high praise from the Swiss player saying " Santala has elite skill and hockey IQ. He is one of the most dynamic offensive talents in his age group."

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.