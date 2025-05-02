Prospect of the Week: Ryan Yurkiw

May 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

200 foot defensemen are a hot commodity in hockey, especially in a league as fast as the USHL. Newcomer Ryan Yurkiw appears to be a fit for the role with the Omaha Lancers. Yurkiw was selected in the 8th Round, 106th Overall of the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft.

Before joining Omaha for five games last season, Yurkiw earned 24 points (1 goal + 23 assists) in 57 games with Little Caesars 16U. During Yurkiw's five games, four of them were spent paired up with Lancers captain Branko Vukas, who embodied leadership by helping mold the young blueliner.

Lancers General Manager Marc Fritsche commended Yurkiw's well rounded style. "Ryan is a smart 2-Way defenseman," said Fritsche. "He has a good stick and a great ability to shut plays down while producing from the back end."

The Novi, MI native was ecstatic to play in Omaha, saying he gained valuable experience from the coaches and veteran players. Yurkiw noted the fan support for the Lancers saying, "Playing at home in front of the fans was exciting, and it was amazing to see their support and passion for the team."

Head Coach Ron Fogarty concurred with Fritsche commenting on Yurkiw's complete game. Fogarty called him a dependable defenseman, adding that "Yurkiw does everything well and can play in all situations." Assistant Coach Christian Graham praised Yurkiw for his vision and his ability to kill rushes early with a strong stick.

Yurkiw is highly optimistic for the 2025-26 Season and looking forward to arriving in Omaha. "We have a great group of young players, along with some talented veterans," Yurkiw said. "Under Coach Fogarty and the staff I think we can have a very successful season."

