Phase I & Phase II Drafts Set for May 5-6

May 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has partnered with Neutral Zone to host the 2025 Phase I Draft on Monday, May 5 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET and the Phase II Draft on Tuesday, May 6 at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET.

The draft show will begin at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET on Monday and 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Neutral Zone's Director of NHL Scouting Ian Moran, GM and Director of Scouting Brendan Collins, and Vice President and Director of U.S. Scouting Brian Murphy will join USHL Senior Director of Player Personnel Frank Butler to provide pick-by-pick analysis.

WATCH: Phase I Draft Show // Phase I Draft Results

WATCH: Phase II Draft Show // Phase II Draft Results

Players in the 16-year-old age category (2009 birth years) are eligible to be selected in the 2025 Phase I Draft, and players in the 17-year-old age category through the 20-year-old age category are eligible to be selected in the Phase II Draft (2005-2008 birth years).

Each team submitted an Initial Protected List (IPL) of affiliate players they chose to protect from the 2024-25 season, plus signed tendered players. In the Phase I Draft, teams make fifteen (15) selections. In the Phase II Draft, teams make selections until they have filled a 50-man protected list of players from the IPL, Phase I, and Phase II Draft.

Draft selection order is determined by the regular season standings, with the lowest team during the 2024-25 season having the first overall selection and subsequently selecting first in each round.

2025 USHL Draft Order

Omaha Lancers

Chicago Steel*

Des Moines Buccaneers*

Green Bay Gamblers*

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders*

Tri-City Storm*

Fargo Force

Sioux City Musketeers

Waterloo Black Hawks

Muskegon Lumberjacks*

Madison Capitols*

Sioux Falls Stampede

Dubuque Fighting Saints

Youngstown Phantoms*

Lincoln Stars

*The USHL tender process allowed teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster for the next season and play at least 55% of their regular-season games.

Tendered Players

Tri-City Storm: Oliver Ozogany (Cleveland Barons)

Des Moines Buccaneers: Ryland Rooney (Gentry Academy)

Green Bay Gamblers: Gunnar Conboy (Lakeville North)

Green Bay Gamblers: Oliver McKinney (Chicago Mission)

Madison Capitols: Stephen Cover (Mount St. Charles)

Madison Capitols: Michael Tang (Toronto Titans)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: Braiden Scuderi (Mount St. Charles)

Muskegon Lumberjacks: Ty Bergeron (Honeybaked)

Youngstown Phantoms: Logan Anderson (Florida Alliance South)

Chicago Steel: James Scantlebury (Bishop Kearney Selects)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.