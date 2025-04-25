Prospect of the Week: Jimmy Egan

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Creativity and Hockey IQ are two attributes coveted by coaches at any level. If his small sample size this past season is any indication, Jimmy Egan has a plethora of both characteristics.

The Mahtomedi, MN native was selected in the 3rd Round, 42nd Overall of the 2024 Phase I USHL Draft. This past season, Egan suited up for the Sioux Falls Power 16U team where he earned 45 points (15 goals + 30 assists) in 26 games played.

Omaha Lancers Head Coach Ron Fogarty detailed Egan's forechecking potential. "We saw Jimmy adapt quickly to the USHL level during his three games in a Lancer uniform," Fogarty said. "Jimmy is a skilled, creative, playmaking forward. His vision and intelligence will make him an offensive threat next season."

Egan reciprocated Coach Fogarty's excitement about joining the Omaha Lancers for the final three games of the year. He said it was a great first experience and raved about how welcoming the environment was.

General Manager Marc Fritsche added on to Coach Fogarty's praise. "Jimmy distributes the puck well while having the ability to score timely goals," Fritsche said. "He will be a player that can play in all situations and make a true impact on the game every time he touches the ice.

During his stint this past season, Egan played with his former Sioux Falls Power teammate Hudson Kowalchuk, someone Egan called one of his best friends. Egan wants to step in next season and be a big part of the Omaha Lancers' success.

Egan is committed to Colorado College, calling it a "no brainer." He cites the family atmosphere produced by the coaching staff with incredible facilities while playing in the NCHC.

His experiences in Omaha have Egan looking forward to the upcoming 2025-26 Season adding "I'm looking forward to being around like minded athletes with big goals."

