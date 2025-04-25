Špunar Makes Commitment to North Dakota

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints goaltender Jan Špunar has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of North Dakota.

Špunar's announcement comes right after being named as a finalist for the USHL Goaltender of the Year award.

Overall, Špunar finished the season with a .907 save percentage and won 24 games, the fourth-most in the USHL.

"We are really happy for Jan to secure his NCAA college commitment," said head coach Evan Dixon. "We are proud as an organization to have helped him earn the opportunity has at North Dakota. Jan has been a consistent, steady presence for our team in the net and we look forward to watching him make a positive impact at the next level."

The Czechia native joined the Saints in October, making an immediate impact in the first of his 39 games. He made 20 saves in a win over Chicago on Oct. 4, going on to win six of his first seven games with the Saints.

Špunar recorded a pair of shutouts this season, making 29 saves on Oct. 19 at Des Moines and 19 at home against USA on Oct. 25.

The Fighting Saints begin the Eastern Conference Final against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

