Big Second Period Sinks Stars in Game 1

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars dropped the first game of the Western Conference Finals with a 6-4 loss to the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Waterloo scored on three of its first five shots in the opening 2:31 of the second period to stun the Lincoln and take a 1-0 series lead. Chase Jette, Hunter Ramos and Kaeden Hawkins all scored in a 1:48 span.

Lefty Markonidis led the Stars with a goal and an assist. Lincoln dropped a Game 1 for just the third time in eight postseason series over the last four campaigns.

Kade Kohanski opened the scoring with his first tally of the postseason 3:17 into the series in a low shot to beat goaltender Carter Casey. Markonidis glided to the net and was separated from the puck just in front of Casey but the puck found its way to Kohanski just to his left.

Teddy Townsend evened the game up at the 13:28 mark of the first to make it 1-1. Ramos lost his footing cutting toward the net but finessed it to the front of the net from the right wing and Townsend put the puck in to tally his third goal of the postseason.

After the Black Hawks blitzkrieg to open the second period, Hunter Anderson drew the Stars back within two goals by poking home a loose puck atop the crease at the 13:31 mark of the middle frame. Tanner Henricks cut to the net from the right wing and had his backhander denied point-blank but Casey was unable to freeze the puck atop the blue paint. Anderson tallied his second goal of the postseason and team-leading fifth point.

Jette helped restore the three-goal lead on a one-timer that was redirected by Reid Morich at the 17:35 mark of the second. That goal made it 5-2, Black Hawks.

The Stars netted two goals in the third period after Brady Peddle's shot from the left point hit a defenseman and went in at the MARK. Alex Pelletier scored on a redirection of his own at the 10-19 mark and Markonidis cashed in from the left circle on a failed clear with the Stars' net empty at the 19:25 mark.

Game 2 is Saturday night at 6:05 at the Ice Box. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.

