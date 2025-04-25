Saints Drop Series Opener to Lumberjacks on Friday

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final 2-1 to the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday at home.

The Fighting Saints launched 37 shots on Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev in Game 1 of the series, but the Jacks' goaltender stopped 36 of those shots.

Late in the opening period of a scoreless game, the Lumberjacks struck on a transition play as Vaclav Nestrasil scored his second of the playoffs with just 34 seconds left in the first. The Saints fell behind despite outshooting Muskegon 10-7 in the period.

In the second period, Dubuque earned an early power play that the Saints could not convert on. Shortly after, Chase Stefanek doubled Muskegon's lead at 6:20 of the second. Dubuque continued to push with two more second-period power plays, but could not convert on 15 shots in the middle frame.

Dubuque finished the night scoreless on four power-play chances and did not allow a Muskegon power-play chance in Game 1.

Josh Giuliani scored the lone goal for the Saints, a backhand on a rebound in the slot with 11:56 to play in regulation. Michael Barron and Heikki Ruohonen assisted to set up the Saints to pull the goaltender late.

The Saints pushed for about two minutes late in the game to score with the extra skater, but could not beat Gadzhiev in the third.

Liam Beerman made 30 saves on 32 shots in the loss for Dubuque in Game 1.

The Fighting Saints return to home ice on Saturday for Game 2 against the Jacks, trying to level the series at one.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.