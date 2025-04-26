Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks in Game 2 on Saturday

April 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints (41-18-1-2) host the No. 4 Muskegon Lumberjacks (38-16-4-4) in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, with Muskegon holding a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Familiar Territory

The Fighting Saints dropped Game 1 at home for the second-straight series on Friday night. In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Saints fell in the opener to the Madison Capitols before winning three-straight to advance.

Like the opening game against Madison, the Saints struggled to score in Friday's Game 1 against Muskegon. Despite 37 shots on goal, the Saints only mustered one goal in a 2-1 loss to the Lumberjacks.

2. Saints Surge

The Fighting Saints, like the last round against Madison, could not score on the power play in Game 1. Against the Caps, the Saints only had one chance on the power play in the first game, but had more opportunities in Game 1 against Muskegon on Friday.

The Saints failed to score on four power-play chances on Friday against Muskegon after going 6-for-11 in the final three games against Madison. The Saints, over five games this season against the Lumberjacks, are now scoreless on 18 power plays.

3. Rebound Ready

The Fighting Saints' lone goal on Friday was scored on a rebound in the slot by Josh Giuliani. It was Giuliani's second goal of the postseason and brought the Saints within a goal in the third period.

The Saints scored multiple goals last round against Madison with rebounds and net-front shots. Despite their 37 shots on goal, the Saints could not pounce on any other rebounds near the Muskegon net and goaltender Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev.

4. Bouncing Back

The Fighting Saints recorded a 15-5-0-1 record throughout the regular season following a loss. In the last round against Madison, the Saints rebounded from being shutout in Game 1 with six tallies in their Game-2 victory.

In the regular-season series, the Saints and Jacks split the four meetings and alternated victories throughout. With Friday's one-goal margin, four of the five games in the season series have been decided by a single goal.

5. Muskegon Mix

The Lumberjacks top line that dominated the Phantoms in the previous round had just one point on Friday, an assist by Tynan Lawrence. However, Vaclav Nestrasil and Chase Stefanek both scored on transition plays to give the Jacks a 2-0 lead in the game.

Muskegon took five penalties in Game 1, compared to Dubuque's one penalty. The Lumberjacks were the most-penalized team in the USHL in the regular season.

Saturday's Game 2 begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

