Gadzhiev Stops 36. Jacks Take Game 2-1 in Dubuque

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - Friday night brought the start of the Conference Finals in the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. The Muskegon Lumberjacks hit the road and traveled to Dubuque to take on the Fighting Saints for Game One. A spectacular performance from Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) helped lead the way for the Jacks 2-1 win.

In the final minute of the first period, the Lumberjacks took a 1-0 lead thanks to a rocket ship of a shot from Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE). Bauer Berry (Grand Forks, ND) took possession of the puck on the far side of the Jacks' zone. Seeing Nestrasil on the far end of the neutral zone, Berry fired the puck off the glass for Nestrasil to corral on his way across the blue line. Using Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) as a decoy on the 2-on-1 rush into the zone, Nestrasil carried the puck all the way down to the faceoff dot before sending a shot over the netminder's glove.

Lawrence was a part of the play to take a 1-0 lead in the second period with an assist on a goal for Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA). 6:20 into the middle period, Lawrence carried the puck out of a scrum along the nearside wall of the neutral zone. As he cut up the middle of the ice into the offensive end, Lawrence slid a pass to the far side for Stefanek at the top of the circle. Catching the pass on his forehand, Stefanek loaded up a shot and placed it just above the pad of the netminder for his 3rd goal of the postseason.

Dubuque brought the score to a 2-1 deficit with the lone goal of the third period with 12 minutes to play in regulation. Josh Giuliani found the puck in between the hashmarks in the Lumberjacks' zone and chipped it with the backhand of his stick over Gadzhiev's blocker.

With 36 saves on 37 shots, Gadzhiev (4-0) earned the win on his postseason record. Liam Beerman (3-2) earned the loss despite making 30 saves on 32 shots against.

The teams meet again tomorrow night for game 2 of the best-of-5 series. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm EST at ImOn Arena. Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey. Listen for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network presented by Lakeside Surfaces.

