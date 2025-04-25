Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Open Conference Final

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints (41-18-1-2) host the No. 4 Muskegon Lumberjacks (38-16-4-4) in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Stakes

The Fighting Saints meet the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the Eastern Conference Final in a best-of-five series, searching for a second-straight appearance in the Clark Cup Final for the first time in Tier-I team history.

The Saints are making their eighth appearance in a Conference Final series since joining the USHL in 2010 and will look to reach the Clark Cup Final for the fifth time overall.

2. Defend Dubuque

The Fighting Saints have home-ice advantage in the series, hosting Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary). Dubuque split its first two home playoff games in the Conference Semifinals against Madison and won 21 of 30 regular-season home games.

The Saints split two home games in the regular season against Muskegon as each team won once in overtime in a series on March 7-8.

3. Strong Specialties

The Fighting Saints lead all teams in the playoffs so far with a 50.0% (6-12) power play and a 100% (10-10) penalty kill. Dubuque scored a power-play goal in all three wins over Madison in the last round, but went scoreless on 14 chances against Muskegon in the regular season.

The Jacks are second in special teams this postseason with a 44.4% (8-18) power play and an 83.3% (15-18) penalty kill. The Saints stopped seven of 10 Muskegon power plays over the regular-season series.

4. Dazzling Defense

Liam Beerman allowed just five goals in the Conference Semifinals to Madison, logging a .951 save percentage in four games. Beerman and Jan Špunar helped the Saints to a league-leading .904 team save percentage over the regular season.

The Jacks allowed eight goals in their three wins against Youngstown. Muskegon's tandem of Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev and Stephen Peck finished just behind Dubuque at .903 in the regular season.

5. Leading Lumber

The Lumberjacks entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the East. Muskegon advanced in three games in the First Round against Cedar Rapids before sweeping Youngstown in the Conference Semifinals.

In the three wins over the Phantoms, the Jacks top line combined to do most of the damage offensively. Of the 16 goals Muskegon scored, 11 came from the trio of David Deputy, Ivan Ryabkin and Tynan Lawrence. The line combined for 11 goals and 20 points after just three goals and four points in the First Round against Cedar Rapids.

Friday's Game 1 begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

