Zellers, Lee and Shostak Named Player of the Year Finalists

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Will Zellers, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Zellers recorded 71 points in 52 games, tallying a league-leading 44 goals and 27 assists with a 1.37 point-per-game average, the highest mark for any skater in the league this season. The North Dakota commit was a key piece of the Gamblers' top-ranked power play, which clicked at 27.8%, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists on the man advantage. Despite missing 10 games in the regular season, Zellers took a league-leading 214 shots with a 20.6 shooting percentage. The Maple Grove, Minn. native was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The Boston Bruins acquired his rights midway through the season.

Ryker Lee, F, Madison Capitols

In his first full USHL season, Lee led USHL rookies with 68 points on 31 goals, most among rookies, and 37 assists to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Michigan State commit finished fourth in overall league scoring, racking up 23 points in the power play and contributing at even strength with a +9 rating. His five game-winning goals were second among first-year players. The Wilmette, Ill. native had multiple points in 21 of his 58 games this season. He is ranked 28th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Yan Shostak, G, Lincoln Stars

In his second USHL season, the 6'0", 188-pound Minsk, Belarus native was 29-12-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 2.40 goals-against average, top among league goalies, and .911 save percentage, ranked second among his peers. The St. Cloud State commit was unbeaten for 11 straight games from Jan. 10 - March 1, helping stack the second-most wins among USHL goalies. In tandem with netminder William Prowse, the Stars allowed the fewest goals against per game of any team in the league at 2.68 and posted six shutouts with Shostak and Prowse each claiming three.

