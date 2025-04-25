Hawks Have Another Big Night

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

For the third time this week, the Waterloo Black Hawks scored six goals during a playoff victory, toppling the Lincoln Stars 6-4 on the road at the Ice Box Friday during Game One of the Western Conference Final Series.

The Hawks had also posted six on both Monday and Tuesday versus the Sioux Falls Stampede. Waterloo won Game Three of that series 6-2 and Game Four 6-5 in double overtime. It's the first time the Hawks have scored at least six goals in three consecutive postseason games since sweeping the Stampede in the opening round of their 2014 playoff set.

On Friday, Lincoln held the lead for approximately 10 minutes in the first period after a goal at 3:17. The puck escaped from Lefty Markonidis on a rush but rolled right to Kade Kohanski coming up the opposite wing, and Kohanski beat Carter Casey with a quick shot.

The Hawks drew even at 13:28. Hunter Ramos was upended in the right circle, but pushed the puck toward the net. Reid Morich and Teddy Townsend were there, and Townsend chopped a chance inside the post.

Waterloo raced away with three goals in the first 2:31 of the second. The first came from precision passing on a three-on-one rush at the 48-second mark. Chase Jette flipped in a shot as the net was being kicked off its mooring by goalie Yan Shostak.

Hunter Ramos followed up 27 seconds later, banging in the rebound of a transition chance by Brendan McMorrow. Then Kaeden Hawkins sent Shostak to the bench at 2:31, scoring from the right circle after Nicholas Kosiba dug the puck out of the opposite corner.

The Stars Hunter Anderson produced a four-on-four goal at 13:31, collecting a loose puck near the edge of the crease and poking it in.

However, Waterloo was back up by three at 17:35. Reid Morich won an icing faceoff, then positioned himself in the slot seconds later to tip a shot from the right point by Jette.

Brady Peddle pushed Waterloo to a half dozen at 6:54 of the third. Ty Mason won a faceoff back to the big defenseman, and his shot changed directions off a defenseman in the slot.

Lincoln drew closer during the late minutes. At 10:19, Alex Pelletier shoveled in a rebound from the top of the crease. Then with 35.2 seconds remaining, Markonidis scored from the left circle when Jack Pechar found him on a pass across the slot.

The Hawks' offense was generated from just 23 shots on goal. Casey made 29 saves on a night where Lincoln put 33 pucks on frame.

Game Two between the Hawks and Stars is on Saturday in Lincoln, beginning at 6:05 p.m. The series shifts to Young Arena for Game Three on Wednesday at 6:35.

Waterloo 1 4 1 - 6

Lincoln 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Lincoln, Kohanski 1 (Markonidis, Janz), 3:17. 2, Waterloo, Townsend 3 (Morich, Ramos), 13:28. Penalties-Kosiba Wat (holding), 9:55.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Jette 4 (Ramos, Morich), 0:48. 4, Waterloo, Ramos 2 (McMorrow), 1:15. 5, Waterloo, Hawkins 5 (Kosiba), 2:31. 6, Lincoln, Anderson 2 (Henricks, Herrington), 13:31. 7, Waterloo, Morich 3 (Jette, Bogas), 17:35. Penalties-Shlaine Lin (checking from behind, 10-minute misconduct), 3:11; Pelletier Lin (tripping), 12:12; Compton Wat (interference), 13:01.

3rd Period-8, Waterloo, Peddle 1 6:54. 9, Lincoln, Pelletier 2 (Herrington), 10:19. 10, Lincoln, Markonidis 1 (Pechar), 19:25. Penalties-McMorrow Wat (tripping), 15:06.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 5-15-3-23. Lincoln 11-10-12-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Lincoln 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Casey (33 shots-29 saves). Lincoln, Shostak (10 shots-6 saves); Prowse (13 shots-11 saves).

A-2,834

