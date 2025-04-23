Shostak, Strahl and Spunar Named USHL Goalie of the Year Finalists

April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Yan Shostak (Lincoln Stars), Melvin Strahl (Youngstown Phantoms) and Jan Spunar (Dubuque Fighting Saints) have been named finalists for United States Hockey League (USHL) Goalie of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

The award winner will be announced with the All-USHL Teams, Forward of the Year and Defenseman of the Year on Tuesday, April 29.

Yan Shostak, G, Lincoln Stars

In his second USHL season, the 6'0", 188-pound Minsk, Belarus native was 29-12-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 2.40 goals-against average, top among league goalies, and .911 save percentage, ranked second among his peers. The St. Cloud State commit was unbeaten for 11 straight games from Jan. 10 - March 1, helping stack the second-most wins among USHL goalies. In tandem with netminder William Prowse, the Stars allowed the fewest goals against per game of any team in the league at 2.68 and posted six shutouts with Shostak and Prowse each claiming three.

Melvin Strahl, G, Youngstown Phantoms

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect set a Phantoms record for wins by a goalie in a single season with a league-leading 33-12-0-1 record to compliment his 2.42 goals-against average, second-best in the USHL, .903 save percentage and four shutouts, second-best among league goalies. The Michigan State commit and Solleftea, Sweden native won 14 of 16 games from Jan. 24 - March 14 where he earned two of his league-leading six shootout wins and helped the Phantoms to the top of the Eastern Conference. He played more minutes than any other goalie in the league this season. As a team, Youngstown allowed the second fewest goals per game in the USHL (2.69).

Jan Spunar, G, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Spunar's first USHL season resulted in a 24-15-0-0 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts. His 24 wins ranked fourth among USHL goalies. On three occasions during the season, the Olomouc, Czechia native compiled four straight wins to help the Fighting Saints secure a first-round bye for the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

*To qualify for league leaders, goalies must have played 1,200 or more minutes this season.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.