Hawks Face Lincoln Next

April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - There are now just four United States Hockey League teams vying for the Clark Cup, and a best-of-five playoff series begins on Friday to determine whether the Waterloo Black Hawks or the Lincoln Stars will still be in contention for the trophy after next week.

Games One and Two of the Western Conference Final will be at the Ice Box in Lincoln April 25th and 26th. Then the teams come to Young Arena for Game Three on Wednesday, April 30th, with puck drop scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Full details regarding the series are outlined below:

Game One, Friday April 25th - 7:05 p.m., Lincoln Ice Box

Game Two, Saturday, April 26th - 6:05 p.m., Lincoln Ice Box

Game Three, Wednesday, April 30th - 6:35 p.m., Young Arena

*Game Four, Thursday, May 1st - 6:35 p.m., Young Arena (if necessary)

*Game Five, Saturday, May 3rd - 6:05 p.m., Lincoln Ice Box (if necessary)

Tickets for Game Three at Young Arena will go on sale Thursday, April 24th at 10 a.m. from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680. During the Western Conference Final round, tickets will be $12 in the Goal, Attack, and Terrace sections. Center and Glass section tickets will be $15 each. Season ticket holders who have subscribed to the team's "Pay as Announced" postseason ticket package will be able to access their electronic tickets by 10 a.m. Thursday. Seats for Game Four will go on sale once it is clear the game will be necessary.

Young Arena's doors will open 90 minutes before puck drop for all fans when the Hawks play on home ice.

On Tuesday, the Black Hawks earned a 6-5 double overtime win against the Sioux Falls Stampede, advancing from the Western Conference Semifinals in four games. Waterloo is now 5-1 during the 2025 Clark Cup playoffs. This is the first time the Black Hawks have reached the Western Conference Final since 2018.

During the 2024/25 regular season, Waterloo went 1-1-2 against the Stars. There was little margin for error in the series. Lincoln finished with a slender 11-8 edge in aggregate scoring. The goaltenders for each side combined to stop 92.5 percent of the shots they faced in regulation and overtime. Lincoln is the top seed in the Western Conference after winning the 2024/25 Anderson Cup with the USHL's best record during the regular season.

Follow the Black Hawks - home and away - during the postseason on 1650 "The Fan," KCNZ-AM, 1650thefan.com, and with a video subscription through FloHockey.

