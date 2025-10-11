Fighting Saints Hold on for Sixth-Straight Win

Published on October 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Geneva, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (6-0-0-0, 12 pts) withstood a third-period push by the Chicago Steel (4-2-0-0, 8 pts) in a 4-3 win on Friday night.

Despite beginning the third period with a 3-1 lead, the Fighting Saints absorbed much of the pressure in their own zone during the third period of Friday's win. The Steel outshot the Saints 14-4 in the final frame, but a nearly 200-foot empty-net goal by Teo Besnier was enough insurance for the Saints to complete the win.

Dubuque allowed the first goal in Friday's game and it was the first time the Saints trailed at any point this season. The Saints' deficit lasted just eight minutes as Masun Fleece netted a goal for the third-straight game to tie the game at one with 7:39 left in the first period.

After the first of three successful penalty kills early in the second, Dubuque's league-leading offense broke through. Charlie Arend scored his third goal of the season, notching his league-leading ninth point at 11:16 of the second.

At 16:20, Hayden Russell scored his first USHL goal on the power play after a setup by Eetu Orpana. The Saints' 3-1 advantage stood through the end of the middle frame and past the halfway mark in the third.

With just over nine minutes to play, the Steel added a goal after a faceoff in the Dubuque zone from Timo Kazda. After, the Saints nursed a one-goal lead until Besnier's empty-netter with 2:03 to play.

Only 15 seconds later, the Steel scored again to make it a 4-3 Saints lead. With a late defensive stand, the Saints held the lead.

Russell's power-play goal was the first for the Saints since Sept. 26 and they finished the night one-for-three on the man advantage. Vojtěch Hambálek made 25 saves in his fourth-straight win to start the season. Dubuque finished the night with 27 shots on goal against Chicago.

The Saints improved to 6-0 on the season with the win, tying their best start since the 2019-20 season. Dubuque's longest season-opening winning streak was nine, set in the 2012-13 season.

Dubuque returns to home ice on Saturday aiming for a seventh-straight win when they host Chicago for Pink the Rink Night presented by MercyOne.







