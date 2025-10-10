Storm Host Force on Friday Night to Begin Home Three-In-Three

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm kick off a stretch of three home games in three days by hosting the Fargo Force on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (1-3-1, 3 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Played once last weekend; dropped 4-1 contest on Saturday at Sioux Falls

Cooper Ernewein tallied lone goal early in the first period on Saturday, his second of the season; starting goaltender Michal Pradel halted 33 of 36 Stampede shots

Set to compete in first three-in-three of season this weekend; scheduled to play six in 2025-2026, including three across the next four weekends

Three straight home games is longest stretch of consecutive contests at Viaero Center until late January/early February

Third game in a stretch of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such string of the year

Fargo (2-0-1, 5 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Played once last weekend; fell to Sioux City 2-1 in a shootout during home opener on Saturday

Fargo native Bryce Mattern scored team's lone Saturday goal, his first career USHL tally; Starting goaltender Ajay White stopped 24 of 25 Musketeer shots

Have played three regular season games, fewest among all USHL teams (collected wins against U.S. National Team Development Program and Madison at Fall Classic)

First road game of season this evening, went 13-15-3 in away contests last year

Season series: Friday is the first of six regular season meetings between the Storm and Force. The teams will compete twice at Viaero Center and four times at Scheels Arena during 2025-2026. Last season, Fargo went 5-2 against Tri-City across seven regular season matchups.

The Force defeated the Storm 6-2 in a preseason meeting on September 5 in Sioux City.

Tri-City offensive leaders:

Paul Bloomer (2-2-4) - did not register a point on Saturday at Sioux Falls after contributing four points between September 26 and 27 games at home; produced two assists on September 26 vs. Omaha and two goals September 27 vs. Sioux City, the first multi-goal game of his career

Bode Laylin (0-3-3) - assisted Ernewein's goal Saturday at Sioux Falls; three assists top all Tri-City players

Ernewein (2-0-2), Maddox Malmquist (2-0-2), Carson Pilgrim (1-1-2), Cam Springer (1-1-2), Evan Sofikitis (0-2-2), Connor Brown (0-2-2), Luca Jarvis (0-2-2) have each contributed multiple points

Fargo offensive leaders:

Graham Jones (2-1-3) - registered each of his points in September 21 Fall Classic game against Madison

Garrett Lindberg (1-1-2), Zac Zimmerman (1-1-2), Luke McNamara (0-2-2) have each put up multiple points through three games

Mattern (1-0-1), Jacob Sagadin (1-0-1), Axel Lofgren (0-1-1), Arseni Marchenko (0-1-1), Boden Sampair (0-1-1), Patrick Tolan (0-1-1) have also found the scoresheet







