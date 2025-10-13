Buccaneers Roll to 5-0 Sunday Victory over Storm

Published on October 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Des Moines Buccaneers shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 5-0 defeat of the Tri-City Storm on Sunday afternoon at Viaero Center.

Twelve different Des Moines (3-2-2, 8 pts) players contributed points. Tri-City (2-5-1, 5 pts) was shutout for the second time this year.

The Buccaneers began the scoring with a pair of first period goals. Joseph Argentina collected his third tally of the season after cleaning a rebound from Tri-City netminder Owen Nelson on a Theo Kiss shot 6:50 into the frame. The lead doubled a little over a minute later. On a Buccaneer rush, former Storm player Rhys Wallin one-timed a Blake Zielinski feed in front of the Tri-City net past Nelson. It was Wallin's third marker of the campaign.

The Buccaneers added two more goals in the second. Harper Searls redirected a Henry Chmiel shot from the center point to earn his second goal of the season at the 4:10 mark of the period.

Nearly ten minutes after, while on the power play, Riley Zupfer ripped a strong one-time feed past Nelson from the right wing faceoff dot after a meticulous setup pass from Ryan Seelinger.

Des Moines ended the scoring 54 seconds into the third. Ryland Randle set up Nate Delladonna on a behind-the-back pass in the left circle of the Tri-City zone. Delladonna collected the puck and ripped a top shelf shot past Nelson for his fourth goal of the year.

Buccaneer netminder Max Weilandt picked up his second career shutout, halting all 25 Storm shots on the day. Nelson, who saw his first game action since September 20, stopped 26 of 31 Des Moines attempts.

Up next: Tri-City hits the road for a pair of contests next weekend. The Storm visit Omaha on Friday (7:05 pm puckdrop) and Sioux City on Saturday (6:05 pm puckdrop). Both matchups will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







