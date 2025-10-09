Weekend Preview: Road Weekend at Sioux City and Tri-City

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Sioux City 10/11 6:05 p.m. Tyson Events Center

Des Moines at Tri-City 10/12 3:05 p.m. Viaero Center

Results: Week of Oct. 3 - 9 Record: 0-0-0-2

Chicago (4) at Des Moines (3) on Oct. 3 (SO)

Chicago (5) at Des Moines (4) on Oct. 4 (SO)

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 5GP | 3G | 2A | 5P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 5GP | 1G | 4A | 5P

Ryland Randle (D) - 5GP | 0G | 4A | 4P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Max Weilandt - 5GP | 1-2-0-2 | 3.12 GAA | 0.866 SV%

Logan Hughes - 1GP | 0-0-0-0 | 3.00 GAA | 0.917 SV%

SIOUX CITY

Team Comparison

Des Moines Sioux City

Overall Record

1-2-0-2

3-1-1-0

Home Record

0-1-0-2

1-1-0-0

Away Record

1-1-0-0 2-0-1-0

Goals For

15

15

Goals Against

18

21

PP%

16.7%

18.8%

PK%

84.2%

84.2%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines at Sioux City on Oct. 11

Sioux City at Des Moines on Nov. 22

Sioux City at Des Moines on Dec. 5

Des Moines at Sioux City on Dec. 12

Sioux City at Des Moines on Mar. 7

Sioux City at Des Moines on Apr. 4

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Sioux City Top Scorers:

Elias Vatne (F) - 5GP | 2G | 3A | 5P

William Tomko (F) - 4GP | 1G | 3A | 4P

Matej Teply (D) - 4GP | 2G | 1A | 3P

Sioux City Goaltenders:

Jack Fichthorn - 2GP | 1-0-0-0 | 2.40 GAA | .912 SV%

Bjorn Bronas - 4GP | 2-1-1-0 | 4.64 GAA | .839 SV%

TRI-CITY

Team Comparison

Des Moines Tri-City

Overall Record 1-2-0-2 1-3-1-0

Home Record 0-1-0-2 1-1-1-0

Away Record

1-1-0-0 0-2-0-0

Goals For 15 11

Goals Against 18 19

PP% 16.7% 0.0%

PK% 84.2% 80.0%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (4) at Tri-City (1) on Sept. 20

Des Moines at Tri-City on Oct. 12

Tri-City at Des Moines on Nov. 1

Tri-City at Des Moines on Dec. 27

Des Moines at Tri-City on Jan. 31

Des Moines at Tri-City on Feb. 1

Record: 1-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 1-0-0

Tri-City Top Scorers:

Paul Bloomer (F) - 5GP | 2G | 2A | 4P

Bode Laylin (D) - 5GP | 0G | 3A | 3P

Cooper Ernewein (F) - 4GP | 2G | 0A | 2P

Tri-City Goaltenders:

Michal Pradel - 4GP | 1-2-1-0 | 3.48 GAA | .884 SV%

Owen Nelson - 1GP | 0-1-0-0 | 4.10 GAA | .846 SV%

Next Home Games: October 24 & 25

The Bucs return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex to host a set of games against the USA NTDP U-17s Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25. Friday is our first Buzzballz College Night, with discounted tickets for college students and $1 off Buzzballz cocktails. It is also Fireball Friday and 2-for-1 beer night. Saturday is Tito's, Mug Club, and Signature Saturday! Saturday the Bucs will also be hosting a pre-game Scheels Floor Hockey Clinic at the RecPlex. Sign up here. Join us for a weekend of action, games, and fun!







