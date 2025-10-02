Weekend Preview: Double-Header vs Chicago

Published on October 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Des Moines Buccaneers Weekend Preview: Oct. 3 - 5

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Chicago at Des Moines 10/3 7:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Chicago at Des Moines 10/4 6:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 Record: 0-1-0-0

Des Moines (2) at Waterloo (5) on Sept. 27

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 3GP | 3G | 0A | 3P

Ryland Randle (D) - 2GP | 0G | 2A | 2P

Keaton Orrey (D) - 2GP | 0G | 2A | 2P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Max Weilandt - 2GP | 1-2-0-0 | 3.02 GAA | 0.869 SV%

Logan Hughes - 1GP | 0-0-0-0 | 3.00 GAA | 0.917 SV%

Bucs Notes:

Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring with three goals in 3GP on the season.

Forward Adam Zidlicky tallied two assists against Waterloo on Sept. 27.

CHICAGO

Team Comparison

Des Moines Chicago

Overall Record 1-2-0-0 2-1-0-0

Home Record 0-1-0-0 1-1-0-0

Away Record 1-1-0-0 1-0-0-0

Goals For 8 12

Goals Against 9 7

PP% 9.1% 7.7%

PK% 90.9% 90.9%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Chicago at Des Moines on Oct. 3

Chicago at Des Moines on Oct. 4

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Chicago Top Scorers:

Luke Goukler (F) - 3GP | 3G | 2A | 5P

Miles Burgin (F) - 3GP | 3G | 1A | 4P

Henry Major (F) - 3GP | 1G | 2A | 3P

Chicago Goaltenders:

Sam Caulfield - 1GP | 1-0-0-0 | 1.00 GAA | .947 SV%

Louis-Felix Charrios - 2GP | 1-1-0-0 | 3.08 GAA | .898 SV%

Black Hawks Notes:

Luke Goukler is tied for fifth in the league in scoring, with 3G and 2A in 3GP.

This Week's Promotions: October 3 & 4

It's opening weekend at the MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex October 3 & 4 as the Bucs host the Chicago Steel for a thrilling double-header! October 3 is the home opener, with a schedule magnet giveaway, $3 off Fireball drinks, and 2-for-1 beer. October 4 is Kids' Opening Day, with a kid-run show, a hockey stick pencil giveaway, $3 off Tito's drinks, and Mug Club Saturday. Sign your kids up to participate in Kids' Opening Day here! It's also our first Signature Saturday, featuring the whole Bucs roster on the ice post-game to give autographs!

Single-game tickets available now! Click here for more information.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

Weekend Preview: Double-Header vs Chicago - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.