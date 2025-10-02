Lancers Bolster Goaltending with Roberts Maurins

Published on October 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers announced Thursday the addition of goaltender Nils Roberts Maurins to their roster.

Roberts Maurins, 19, began the 2025-26 season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League. He appeared in three games and posted a 2-1 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. Roberts Maurins only allowed one goal in each of his first two games before stopping a season-high 37 shots last Saturday vs. the Maryland Black Bears.

The Riga, Latvia native split last season between two teams abroad before coming to the United States. He appeared in five games with Södertälje SK of the J20 Nationell, the top junior hockey league in Sweden while also playing 12 games for HK Mogo back in Latvia. Roberts Maurins' best work came in his home country as he posted a 1.66 GAA and .917 SV%.

"He had a good first practice today," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "He takes up a lot of the net with his size. Nils can play the puck well and we can use him like a third defenseman back there."

Roberts Maurins and the Lancers are on the road to face the Dubuque Fighting Saints this weekend at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Lancers play their first home game of the season next weekend on Oct. 11 at 6:05 against the Sioux Falls Stampede.







