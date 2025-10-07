Bucs Suffer 5-4 Eight-Round Sol vs Chicago

Published on October 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (1-2-0-2) fell to the Chicago Steel (4-1-0-0) Saturday night after another eight-round shootout at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. A four-goal final period for the Bucs brought the game into extra time, and a scoreless overtime sent the teams into their second shootout of the weekend. Steel goalie Sam Caulfield (2-0-0-0) made 22 saves on the night, rivaled by Bucs goalie Max Weilandt's (1-2-0-2) 25 stops. Caulfield turned away all eight Des Moines shootout attempts, while Chicago's Jason Millett was able to sneak the puck past Weilandt for the victory. The Bucs hit the road next weekend for a matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Steel defenseman Cole Tuminaro tallied the first goal of the match, sending a wrist shot past Weilandt 14:33 into the opening frame. Tuminaro's goal was assisted by Miles Burgin and Marco Senerchia to bring the Steel ahead 1-0. Chicago forward Brady Kudrick extended the lead at 17:20, assisted by Nathan Chorlton, to bring the Steel advantage to 2-0.

After a scoreless middle frame, the Bucs struck twice in the first two minutes of the third period. The first came by forward Nate Delladonna at 59 seconds, as his shot from the crease snuck past Caulfield to cut the deficit to 2-1. Delladonna's third of the season was assisted by forward Ryan Seelinger and defenseman Ryland Randle. The second Des Moines goal came at 1:43 from forward Ryland Rooney, assisted by defensemen Becker Wenkus and Gus Thorp. Rooney's first of the season evened the score at 2-2.

Chicago responded with two quick goals in the middle of the final frame, the first an unassisted tally by Timo Kazda at 8:09. The second came from James Scantlebury at 10:08, restoring the Steel's two-goal lead at 4-2.

Another two quick goals for the Bucs saw a score of 4-4 with just under two minutes remaining in the final frame. Forward Blake Zielinski struck with his first goal of the season at 16:40, assisted by Adam Zidlicky and Seelinger. Zielinski's shot from the left-wing circle flew past Caulfield to cut the Steel lead to 4-3. Forward Owen Tylec also notched his first goal of the season on the power play at 17:30, assisted by Zidlicky, to send the match into overtime at 4-4.

After a scoreless overtime and seven unsuccessful shootout attempts a piece, Chicago defenseman Jason Millett snuck the puck past Weilandt for the 5-4 Steel victory.

The Bucs have a two-game road trip next weekend, kicking of witha 6:05 p.m. puck drop against the Sioux City Musketeers at Tyson Events Center on Saturday, October 11. They then head to Kearney for an afternoon game Sunday, October 12, against the Tri-City Storm at 3:05 p.m. at the Viaero Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.